Triple H to headline WWE Hall of Fame 2025: A look back at top 7 rivalries of 'The Game'
Triple H's Hall of Fame legacy includes rivalries with Randy Orton, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Batista, Mick Foley, and The Rock, shaping his legendary career in WWE.
Triple H is set to become a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, with his induction into the Class of 2025 announced at a WWE Town Hall meeting on January 29. The surprise revelation was made by none other than Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, leaving Triple H visibly emotional.
The 14-time WWE World Champion was caught off guard, with a WWE staffer joking that he couldn't have faked that reaction even if he tried. Triple H's wife, Stephanie McMahon, was also overcome with emotion, congratulating her husband on X.
This latest honor adds to Triple H's already impressive legacy, which includes being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X in 2019. His contributions to the world of wrestling extend far beyond his in-ring accomplishments, having played a key role in shaping the WWE's content and creative direction.
As the Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H continues to leave his mark on the industry. His induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is a testament to his enduring impact and influence on the world of professional wrestling.
In this occasion, let's take a look at the greatest rivalries of 'The Game'.
7. Kurt Angle (2000-2001)
Kurt Angle, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H were embroiled in a love triangle feud filled with twists and turns. Angle and Stephanie's "friendship" led to a series of matches, including a triple threat match at SummerSlam and a no DQ match at Unforgiven.
6. The Undertaker (2011-2012)
Triple H's rivalry with The Undertaker began at WrestleMania 27, where he sought to avenge Shawn Michaels' losses. Their brutal No Holds Barred match led to a rematch at WrestleMania 28, where The Undertaker's undefeated streak was on the line. The Hell in a Cell match, with Shawn Michaels as Special Guest Referee, was labeled "The End of an Era."
5. Randy Orton (2009)
Randy Orton's rise to prominence in 2009 led to a intense feud with Triple H. After winning the Royal Rumble, Orton challenged Triple H and attacked his family, including punting Vince McMahon in the head. Their rivalry culminated in a disappointing main event at WrestleMania 25.
4. Shawn Michaels (2002-2004)
Triple H's rivalry with Shawn Michaels spanned nearly two years, with nine PPV matches. The feud began in July 2002, when Michaels returned and Triple H turned on him. Their unsanctioned match at SummerSlam 2002 was Michaels' first match back in the WWE since his retirement in 1998.
3. Batista (2005)
Batista's rise to prominence in Evolution led to a feud with Triple H. After winning the Royal Rumble, Batista turned on Triple H and Ric Flair, leading to a series of matches, including a Hell in a Cell match at Vengeance.
2. Mick Foley (2000)
Triple H's rivalry with Mick Foley solidified his status as a top star. Their feud began in January 2000 and culminated in a Hell in a Cell match at No Way Out. Foley's Cactus Jack persona added an extra layer of intensity to their matches.
1. The Rock (1998)
Triple H's early rivalry with The Rock helped establish both men as top stars. Their feud began over the Intercontinental Championship and included a two-out-of-three falls match at Fully Loaded and a ladder match at SummerSlam. The latter is still considered one of the greatest ladder matches of all time.