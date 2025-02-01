Triple H to headline WWE Hall of Fame 2025: A look back at top 7 rivalries of 'The Game'

Triple H's Hall of Fame legacy includes rivalries with Randy Orton, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Batista, Mick Foley, and The Rock, shaping his legendary career in WWE.

Triple H is set to become a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, with his induction into the Class of 2025 announced at a WWE Town Hall meeting on January 29. The surprise revelation was made by none other than Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, leaving Triple H visibly emotional.

The 14-time WWE World Champion was caught off guard, with a WWE staffer joking that he couldn't have faked that reaction even if he tried. Triple H's wife, Stephanie McMahon, was also overcome with emotion, congratulating her husband on X.

This latest honor adds to Triple H's already impressive legacy, which includes being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X in 2019. His contributions to the world of wrestling extend far beyond his in-ring accomplishments, having played a key role in shaping the WWE's content and creative direction.

As the Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H continues to leave his mark on the industry. His induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is a testament to his enduring impact and influence on the world of professional wrestling.

In this occasion, let's take a look at the greatest rivalries of 'The Game'.