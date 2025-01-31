Netflix teases 'Wednesday' season 2 with sneak peek, Jenna Ortega returns as lead

Netflix has revealed a sneak peek of Wednesday season 2, featuring Jenna Ortega returning as the iconic character. The teaser hints at thrilling new adventures at Nevermore Academy.

Netflix teases 'Wednesday' season 2 with sneak peek, Jenna Ortega returns as lead NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI | First Published Jan 31, 2025, 12:36 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Finally, the wait is over. Netflix on Thursday gave audience a sneak peek into the second season of 'Wednesday', which stars Jenna Ortega. 

The streamer posted the show's teaser, which begins with a young woman who attempts to stream Stranger Things in a work meeting being transported through the many different worlds of Netflix's programming. From there, we see her encountering the guards of Squid Game and the iconic Black Mirror logo, as per People.

We then see the woman donning Wednesday Addams' signature braided ponytails while wearing a Nevermore Academy uniform before Ortega, herself, appears as the character.

Wednesday, produced by Tim Burton (who also directed the first season), was an instant hit upon making its Netflix debut in November 2022. The series follows Ortega's titular Wednesday as she navigates her teenage years at Nevermore Academy.

Ortega, 22, starred alongside Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Moosa Mostafa, Victor Dorobantu, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, all of whom are set to return for season 2. 

However, fellow season 1 stars Percy Hynes White, Jamie McShane, and Naomi J Ogawa are reportedly not coming back for the upcoming installment, according to Deadline. 

ALSO READ Netflix announces 'Squid Game' FINAL SEASON release date; Read on for details

 

