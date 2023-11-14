Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17 SHOCKING update: Anurag Dobhal, aka 'UK07 Rider' demands makers for voluntary exit (Watch)

    Bigg Boss 17 latest updates: The reality programme is becoming more entertaining as it takes many different turns. A competitor will request a voluntary leave from the show's creators in the next episode. Learn more.
     

    Bigg Boss 17: Every competitor on Salman Khan's reality programme experiences something different. Others find living in the Bigg Boss house difficult when one is flying high with their plan. Due to the reality show's shifting dynamics over time, several candidates chose to leave on their own will. Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, has been revealing himself as the 'evil' of the BB 17 house. 

    The competitor, who went by the affectionate nickname Babu Bhaiya, dug a hole for himself following a furious altercation with Arun Mahshetty. Everything began when Abhishek Kumar disclosed that Mahshetty had phoned him before Dobhal and Mahshetty's appearance on the reality programme. 

    Anurag Dobhal smashes a cup in a heated dispute.
    In the most recent episode, the two got into a violent altercation during which Dobhal was seen pulling Mahshetty's collar. According to the gamer, he witnessed Dobhal arriving at a hotel in the evening with one person and leaving in the morning with another. 

    Following this, Dobhal said, "Wo meri behen thi, tu national television pe aake mera behen ko track kar raha hain? Tu mere behen ke barein mein national television pe bola? Ki mein raat ko kisike se saath ghuske, kisi aur ke saath nikla? Family ko maat leke aa, don’t do it."

    When the conversation grows heated, Anurag Dobhal breaks a cup. Bigg Boss then stepped in, ordered the prisoners to assemble in the hallway, and punished him for damaging Bigg Boss' belongings. He was a season-long nominee for the makers. Anurag Dobhal was then seen in the updated promo requesting to leave the programme. 

    Ankita Lokhande will be devastated when Bigg Boss asks Vicky Jain to relocate to "dimag ka ghar," adding another twist to the game. 

