    Malaika Arora flaunts her perfect figure as she dazzles in crystal-adorned bodycon dress

    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 4:37 PM IST

    Malaika Arora, renowned for igniting the internet with her consistently stunning photos, has yet again captivated online audiences with her sizzling Instagram pictures.

    article_image1

    Malaika Arora/ Instagram

    In her latest pictures, Malaika is seen wearing a body-hugging dress in a light brown, almond-like shade, adorned with glistening crystals throughout.

    article_image2

    Malaika Arora/ Instagram

    Malaika opted for minimal accessories, limiting herself to a few rings and two golden bracelets, letting the radiant shimmer of the dress steal the spotlight.

    article_image3

    Malaika Arora/ Instagram

    Posing gracefully for the photos, Malaika has chosen to leave her hair cascading freely, adding a touch of effortless elegance to her overall look.

    article_image4

    Malaika Arora/ Instagram

    For her footwear, she selected golden-colored heels, perfectly complementing the overall look with a touch of glamour.

    article_image5

    Malaika Arora/ Instagram

    Malaika Arora's devotion to fitness and her pursuit of a flawless physique serve as a motivating inspiration for her fans.

    article_image6

    Malaika Arora/ Instagram

    On the personal front, Malaika Arora has been in a relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor since 2016.

    article_image7

    Malaika Arora/ Instagram

    On the professional front, Malaika Arora is presently serving as a judge on the Indian dance show titled "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa."

