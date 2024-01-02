Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: SHOCKING-Anurag Dobhal aka 'UK 07 Rider' evicted from Salman Khan's show

    Anurag Dobhal was recently evicted from 'Bigg Boss 17'. Anurag’s exit left him and his fellow contestant Mannara Chopra emotional. Know what all happened in the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

    As the finale of 'Bigg Boss 17' approaches, spectators experience a surprise. Anurag Dobhal, or UK07 rider, was eliminated from the competition. Dobhal's unexpected departure from the home upset his friend and fellow inmate Mannara Chopra. During a recent nomination challenge on the show 'Bigg Boss,' the dynamics changed dramatically when the current captain, Aoora, and past captains, Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya, were given the ability to choose which candidates to nominate for the week.

    Following the conclusion, the three nominees were Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal, and Ayesha Khan. To add a surprise to the process, it was announced that one of the nominated persons will face an unexpected elimination. During the activity, Anurag, Abhishek, and Ayesha were led to a designated location, while the remaining participants had to decide who deserved to stay in the house.

    The YouTuber was evicted from the house after most people voted against him. Before leaving the house, Dobhal acknowledged his feelings for Mannara Chopra and said she will always be a wonderful friend.

    'Bigg Boss 17' airs Monday through Friday at 10:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m., exclusively on Colours, with a 24-hour live feed on JioCinema.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
