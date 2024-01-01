Entertainment

New Year 2024: Samantha to Rakul, here's how celebrities celebrated

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor's family photo had her dressed in a golden velvet gown. Saif Ali Khan wore a white tuxedo while they took a selfie with their children in front of a closet mirror.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished her fans a Happy New Year by posting a snapshot of herself posing for the camera in a satin backless gown with a thigh-high slit.

Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram stories to share a video of Akshay Kumar taking his daughter Nitara on a cycle ride as they enjoy a vacation in Maldives.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh dropped pictures in a blue dress. She is currently in Thailand for Christmas, New Year and also to celebrate her boyfriend Jaccky Bhagnani's birthday. 

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna flaunted her clear skin and shared a non-make-up selfie with her fans. 

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra celebrated New Year in London and shared a series of pictures in which she hugged her husband Raghav Chadha while sitting on his lap. 

