    Bigg Boss 17: Rakhi Sawant to enter house with estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 17 is set for intense drama with multiple eliminations and new wild card entries. Rakhi Sawant, known for her past controversies, may re-enter with Adil Khan Durrani

    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 7:23 AM IST

    In the latest buzz surrounding Bigg Boss 17, the popular reality show is all set to take a dramatic turn with multiple eliminations and the entry of new wild card contestants. The current roster includes Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal.

    Adding more spice to the show, Manasvi and Samarth made a wild card entry in the second week, injecting fresh energy into the house. With Bigg Boss 17 garnering impressive TRP numbers, the makers have decided to up the ante by planning multiple eliminations. Reports suggest that four to five contestants will bid farewell to the house, creating suspense and excitement among the viewers.

    To further intensify the competition, the makers are considering the entry of new wild card contestants. Among the names making rounds, the most notable one is Rakhi Sawant. A familiar face on Bigg Boss, Rakhi has previously participated in seasons 1, 14, and 15, making her a seasoned player in the game.

    Rakhi Sawant has consistently been in the limelight, especially for her controversial marriages. In season 14, she revealed her secret marriage to Ritesh and later brought him on the show. However, post-show revelations uncovered that Ritesh was already married with a child, leading to Rakhi's separation from him. She then entered a relationship with Adil Khan Durrani and secretly tied the knot. The aftermath of this union turned messy, with Adil accusing Rakhi of cheating and financial misconduct.

    In a surprising twist, reports suggest that Adil Khan Durrani may also enter Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card alongside Rakhi Sawant. The ongoing blame game between the two continues to capture attention, with Adil making serious allegations against Rakhi, including claims of making explicit videos and extorting money in the guise of her mother's health.

     

    Apart from Rakhi and Adil, the list of potential wild card entrants includes Tassnim Nerurkar, Poonam Pandey, Flora Saini, Bhavin Bhanushali, Adhyayan Suman, and Jahanara Alam. As the anticipation builds, Bigg Boss 17 promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, controversies, and unexpected twists with its dynamic mix of contestants. Stay tuned for more updates on the unfolding drama inside the Bigg Boss house!

