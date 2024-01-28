Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Pooja Bhatt supports Mannara Chopra; backs her for being graceful

In the latest Bigg Boss 17 promo, Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt supports Mannara Chopra, crowning her and praising her resilience. Bhatt advises Mannara to be true to herself, dismissing negative comments. The actress condemns the 'bar dancer' remark, emphasizing the importance of uplifting women

In a recent promotional clip for Bigg Boss 17, Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt made a surprising entry into the house, acknowledging her resilience in the face of negativity and appreciating her for playing like a champion. Ahead of the grand finale, Rohit Shetty entered the house, and Bigg Boss introduced a senior journalist along with renowned personalities from previous seasons to provide feedback and advice to the finalists.

Pooja Bhatt, known for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2, entered the Bigg Boss 17 house to offer her support and motivation to Mannara Chopra, as revealed in the Colors TV promo. Upon stepping inside, Pooja warmly hugged Mannara, and they shared a heartwarming moment. In a symbolic gesture, Pooja crowned Mannara, praising her for emerging stronger from the challenges in the game.

Backing Mannara, Pooja expressed, "Real queens fix each other's crown," and added, "Reputation is what the world thinks about you. Character is who you are. The world must first know itself, then speak about you." Pooja lauded Mannara for competing like a champion in the torture task and highlighted how she gracefully handled the negativity that followed.

Expressing her disappointment in the 'bar dancer' comment made for Mannara Chopra, Pooja strongly reacted, stating, "A woman calling another woman a B-A-R dancer to demean her is a disservice to all women everywhere." Providing a piece of advice, Pooja told Mannara, "Be yourself. Don't worry about what people will say. It's people's job to say. Brace yourself. This tsunami of love combined with the tsunami of hate is about to come your way. You can't have one without the other.