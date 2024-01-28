Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Veteran Bengali actress Sreela Majumdar passes away aged 65 due to cancer

    Sreela Majumdar had been fighting cancer for the past three years and was hospitalized earlier this month but later returned home, where she died on Saturday.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    Veteran Bengali actress Sreela Majumdar who worked with renowned filmmakers including Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal, and Prakash Jha, died of cancer on Saturday at her Kolkata home. She was 65 years old and is survived by her husband and son. According to her husband's statement to IANS, Sreela has been fighting cancer for the past three years. She was hospitalized earlier this month but later returned home, where she died on Saturday.

    Condolences

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered her condolences on Sreela's death, describing her as a great actor who played pivotal roles in important Indian films. "It is a significant loss for the Bengal cinema industry, and we will miss her great presence. My condolences to her family," Mamata Banerjee stated.

    Rituparna Sengupta, a younger colleague in the industry, condoled her passing, saying, "She had delivered so many memorable performances under the direction of filmmakers like Mrinal Sen and others. She may have been more useful in the industry."

    About Sreela

    She began her acting career at the age of 16 in Sen's 1980 film 'Parashuram'. Later, she was part of several distinctive Indian films alongside prominent personalities such as Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and the late actress Smita Patil. She had key roles in Shyam Benegal's 'Mandi' (Market Place, 1983), Prakash Jha's 'Damul' (Bonded Until Death, 1985), and Utpalendu Chakraborty's 'Chokh' (Eye, 1983).

    Her last film, 'Palan' by Kaushik Ganguly, a sequel to Ekdin Pratidin, was widely acclaimed last year. She participated in a total of 43 films and the late actress was also known for her exquisite voice dubbing for Aishwarya Rai in Rituparno Ghosh's film 'Chokher Bali' (A Passion Play, 2003).

