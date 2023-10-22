Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut asks Salman Khan to display his playful 'flirting skills' with her - WATCH

    Kangana Ranaut will join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar to promote her much-awaited actioner-patriotic film Tejas. A video of the duo from the episode has surfaced online in which Kangana is asking the global icon of Bollywood, Salman Khan, to flirt with her, and the video has gone VIRAL.

    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut asked global icon Salman Khan to display his flirting skills in a new video. The actress will make her way to Bigg Boss 17. She will join Salman Khan for the Weekend Ka Vaar and promote her upcoming film, Tejas, on the show. A new promo from the show gave a glimpse of their chemistry on the show, with Kangana even asking Salman to flirt with him. The request was presented to the superstar after he asked her how she would react if a co-star made an attempt to flirt with her.

    "Jab koi co-star aapke saath flirt karta ho, tab kya?" Salman asked Kangana. Kangana replied, "Agar mujhse koi flirt kare aur aapke jaise handsome ho toh main dil se kaam karungi," leaving Salman impressed. He then asked her what she would tell the co-star, who is flirting with her. "Kya bolengi return mein?" he asked. "Depend karta hai unhone kya kaha. Ek baar aap apni flirting skills yaha display karenge. Wo charm aapka sab ladkiya dekhna chahengi," Kangana said. Salman looked at her and said, "You look beautiful. Agle 10 saal ke baad kya kar rahi ho?," His statement left Kangana in splits. Watch the video below:

    Kangana appearing on Bigg Boss 17 would be interesting to watch, especially since Munawar Faruqui is participating this year. For the unversed, the comedian emerged as the winner of Lock Upp, a reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut. This weekend would mark a reunion of Munawar and Kangana.

    Meanwhile, in Tejas, Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of an Air Force pilot who is on a mission to fight terrorism. Reportedly, Kangana dedicated four months to rigorous training to master the specialised combat techniques employed by the Indian forces, for her film. Produced by RSVP, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair in pivotal roles.

