    Brian Lara urges ICC to preserve the Test format amid rise in T20 cricket

    Cricket icon Brian Lara calls on the ICC to safeguard the integrity of Test cricket in the face of escalating T20 dominance, highlighting the need for structured intervention to uphold the traditional format's relevance and sustainability.

    Brian Lara urges ICC to preserve the Test format amid rise in T20 cricket
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 8, 2024, 9:40 PM IST

    Acknowledging the significant encroachment of T20 leagues upon Test cricket's domain, legendary West Indian cricketer Brian Lara has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to intervene and establish a structured framework to mitigate the pervasive influence of franchise-based tournaments.

    Lara's appeal comes amidst growing concerns over the dwindling prominence of Test cricket, exemplified by recent instances such as South Africa fielding a weakened squad against New Zealand due to players' commitments in domestic T20 competitions.

    Expressing his sentiments during an interaction with PTI editors facilitated by Star Sports, where he serves as a commentator and expert for the IPL, Lara emphasised the imperative for the ICC to devise measures ensuring the continued relevance of Test cricket. He lauded the Test Championship as a step in the right direction but stressed the need for concerted efforts to safeguard the traditional format.

    Drawing parallels with football, Lara noted the dominance of leagues over international fixtures but underscored inherent disparities between the two sporting models. While football clubs retain their players for extended periods, facilitating consistent participation in domestic competitions, cricket's landscape, particularly the disparity in wealth distribution among nations, presents unique challenges.

    Lara highlighted the economic dependency of smaller cricketing nations on tours by major cricketing powers, particularly India, England, and Australia, whose substantial TV rights revenues bolster the financial viability of host countries.

    Moreover, Lara underscored the dilemma faced by cricket boards outside the 'big three,' grappling with the exodus of top players to lucrative T20 leagues, thereby compromising team strength and competitiveness.

    In addressing these challenges, Lara commended initiatives such as the BCCI's Test Cricket Incentive Scheme aimed at incentivising players but stressed the importance of enhancing spectator engagement to sustain the sport's commercial viability. He emphasised the significance of filling stadiums to attract sponsors, highlighting the preference for shorter formats among corporate entities due to broader audience appeal and promotional opportunities.

    Despite the undeniable allure of T20 cricket, Lara underscored the importance of educating modern-day audiences about the nuances and strategic intricacies of Test cricket, advocating for a renewed emphasis on its enduring value and rich heritage.

    As cricket navigates the evolving dynamics of its formats, Lara's impassioned plea underscores the imperative for the sport's governing bodies to strike a delicate balance between commercial imperatives and preserving the essence of Test cricket.

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 9:44 PM IST
