Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti Chopra on her 35th birthday says, 'surrounded by love and joy always'

    Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to send in her love for her sister Parineeti Chopra. 

    Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti Chopra on her 35th birthday says, 'surrounded by love and joy always'
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

    Actress Parineeti Chopra turns a year older today, and as she celebrates her 35th birthday, she is getting love and wishes from the film industry. One special wish came from her cousin Priyanka Chopra, who took to her Instagram stories to send in her love. Parineeti has had a lovely year as she married politician Raghav Chadha. 

    Priyanka Chopra's post

    Priyanka Chopra posted a selfie with Parineeti on her Instagram account early Sunday morning. In the picture, Priyanka and Parineeti were seen posing in beautiful sundresses in the snap. Priyanka looked lovely in a yellow two-piece set, while Parineeti looked stunning in a white one-piece dress with a yellow bandana.

    Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happiest birthday Tisha. Hope you’re surrounded by so much love and joy today and always."

    Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti Chopra on her 35th birthday says, 'surrounded by love and joy always'

    Priyanka and Parineeti

    Priyanka and Parineeti are first cousins and the two share a beautiful bond. Priyanka had flown in from the United States for Parineeti's engagement earlier this year, but she was unable to attend the lavish Udaipur wedding.

    According to Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, the actress was unable to attend the celebrations due to professional commitments. But Priyanka did post a picture of the married couple on her Instagram and expressed that her younger sister was always as happy.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    Parineeti's wedding

    The pair got married at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24, 2023. Their wedding was a private- beautiful ceremony attended by relatives and close friends. Parineeti chose a golden lehenga for her wedding. Raghav dressed to match his wife in a traditional sherwani.

    Parineeti took a tropical holiday in the Maldives earlier this week. Many assumed she was on her honeymoon, but the actress confirmed that she was on a girls' getaway.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @parineetichopra

    Professional front

    Parineeti will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila' alongside Diljit Dosanjh which is set to release in 2024. 

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Navratri 2023 Day 8: Details on Ma Mahagauri and Puja Significance ATG EAI

    Navratri 2023 Day 8: Details on Ma Mahagauri and Puja Significance

    Bigg Boss Kannada: Brindavan serial stars ignite house with lively music, heartfelt conversation ATG

    Bigg Boss Kannada: Brindavan serial stars ignite house with lively music, heartfelt conversation

    Pooja Hegde aces style game on Tennis court in ravishing green ensemble [Picture] ATG

    Pooja Hegde aces style game on Tennis court in ravishing green ensemble [Picture]

    MasterChef India: Top 12 contestants who earned apron of their names; list inside SHG

    MasterChef India: Top 12 contestants who earned apron of their names; list inside

    Director Vivek Agnihotri announces new film 'Parva', based on SL Bhyrappa's novel vkp

    Director Vivek Agnihotri announces new film ‘Parva’, based on SL Bhyrappa's novel

    Recent Stories

    India sends 6.5 tonnes of medical aid, 32 tonnes of disaster relief material to Palestine (WATCH) AJR

    BREAKING: India sends 6.5 tonnes of medical aid, 32 tonnes of disaster relief material to Palestine (WATCH)

    Acharya's Eye Clinic is now open in Bengaluru

    Acharya's Eye Clinic is now open in Bengaluru

    Explained What is two-state solution to end Israel-Palestine war? AJR

    Explained: What is two-state solution to end Israel-Palestine war?

    Delhi to Jaipur: Where to witness grand Dussehra celebrations in India rkn eai

    Delhi to Jaipur: Where to witness grand Dussehra celebrations in India

    Explained Why US is wary of Israel going to war with Hezbollah

    Explained: Why US is wary of Israel going to war with Hezbollah

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon