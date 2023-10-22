Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti Chopra on her 35th birthday says, 'surrounded by love and joy always'

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to send in her love for her sister Parineeti Chopra.

Actress Parineeti Chopra turns a year older today, and as she celebrates her 35th birthday, she is getting love and wishes from the film industry. One special wish came from her cousin Priyanka Chopra, who took to her Instagram stories to send in her love. Parineeti has had a lovely year as she married politician Raghav Chadha.

Priyanka Chopra's post

Priyanka Chopra posted a selfie with Parineeti on her Instagram account early Sunday morning. In the picture, Priyanka and Parineeti were seen posing in beautiful sundresses in the snap. Priyanka looked lovely in a yellow two-piece set, while Parineeti looked stunning in a white one-piece dress with a yellow bandana.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happiest birthday Tisha. Hope you’re surrounded by so much love and joy today and always."

Priyanka and Parineeti

Priyanka and Parineeti are first cousins and the two share a beautiful bond. Priyanka had flown in from the United States for Parineeti's engagement earlier this year, but she was unable to attend the lavish Udaipur wedding.

According to Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, the actress was unable to attend the celebrations due to professional commitments. But Priyanka did post a picture of the married couple on her Instagram and expressed that her younger sister was always as happy.

Parineeti's wedding

The pair got married at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24, 2023. Their wedding was a private- beautiful ceremony attended by relatives and close friends. Parineeti chose a golden lehenga for her wedding. Raghav dressed to match his wife in a traditional sherwani.

Parineeti took a tropical holiday in the Maldives earlier this week. Many assumed she was on her honeymoon, but the actress confirmed that she was on a girls' getaway.

Professional front

Parineeti will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila' alongside Diljit Dosanjh which is set to release in 2024.