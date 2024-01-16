Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain indulge in ugly fight, latter says, 'I am leaving from your life'

    The fight began when Ankita Lokhande asked Vicky Jain to wash the utensils and he requested her not to remind his duties as she is not the captain of the house.

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain indulge in ugly fight, latter says, 'I am leaving from your life' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 7:28 AM IST

    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are unlikely to reconcile following their regular clashes and visits from their respective mothers inside the house. The latest episode has Ankita and Vicky fighting yet again. It shows a tearful Ankita walking away from Vicky, stating, "Main jari hu teri zindagi se ab tu dekhle (See, I am leaving your life now)."

    The incident

    Vicky can be seen spending time with Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya, while Ankita sits alone on another couch. Vicky approaches her and asks her why she made such a statement. She apologizes and goes away, only to return and ask Vicky to wash his utensils.

    Vicky assures her that there is no need for her to remind him, but she insists that she must wash the utensils, and his utensils will become mixed with others over time, causing a problem. "Don't take the responsibility like a caption; you said it and I heard it, so I'll do it," he tells her after a heated exchange of words. When she informs him that he has to be reminded, he responds, "We will fight if you talk to me, don't talk to me, you are not the captain." Their fight increases and Ankita gets irritated and says that she will go away from his life. 

    Also read: Mohanlal fans gear up for 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' releasing on January 25; Read

    Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain's fights

    During the entire show, the couple have been fighting which made many assume that they will separate once they are out. During the family week, Vicky's mother strongly opposed Ankita's behavior towards her son and asked her to be polite to him. 

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 7:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mohanlal fans gear up for 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' releasing on January 25; Read rkn

    Mohanlal fans gear up for 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' releasing on January 25; Read

    12th Fail': Medha Shankr 'thanks' fans for shower film with love; expresses gratitude; Read more ATG

    '12th Fail': Medha Shankr 'thanks' fans for shower film with love; expresses gratitude; Read more

    Fighter trailer OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan shine in aerial action film; promises adrenaline rush ATG

    'Fighter' trailer OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan shine in aerial action film; promises adrenaline rush

    Jigra Vedang Raina to play Alia Bhatt's sibling in Vasan Bala directorial? Actor addresses rumours ATG

    'Jigra': Vedang Raina to play Alia Bhatt's sibling in Vasan Bala directorial? Actor addresses rumours

    Mohanlal's 'Neru' to be remade in three languages? Read rkn

    Mohanlal's 'Neru' to be remade in three languages? Read

    Recent Stories

    Vijay Sethupathi turns 46: 'Jawan' to 'Pizza'; 7 best films of actor ATG

    Vijay Sethupathi turns 46: 'Jawan' to 'Pizza'; 7 best films of actor

    Sidharth Malhotra birthday: Did you know he worked as an assistant director in Shah Rukh Khan's film? RKK EAI

    Sidharth Malhotra birthday: Worked as assistant director in THIS film

    Adani Group offers Dharavi slum residents homes with 17% more space

    Adani Group offers Dharavi slum residents homes with 17% more space

    Six Years of Startup India: Every second startup has a woman director and more amazing facts

    Six Years of Startup India: Did you know every second startup has a woman director?

    Daily Horoscope for January 15 2024 Aries Gemini Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Scorpio Cancer Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 15, 2024: Good day for Aries, Scorpio; be careful Pisces

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon