Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain indulge in ugly fight, latter says, 'I am leaving from your life'

The fight began when Ankita Lokhande asked Vicky Jain to wash the utensils and he requested her not to remind his duties as she is not the captain of the house.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are unlikely to reconcile following their regular clashes and visits from their respective mothers inside the house. The latest episode has Ankita and Vicky fighting yet again. It shows a tearful Ankita walking away from Vicky, stating, "Main jari hu teri zindagi se ab tu dekhle (See, I am leaving your life now)."

The incident

Vicky can be seen spending time with Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya, while Ankita sits alone on another couch. Vicky approaches her and asks her why she made such a statement. She apologizes and goes away, only to return and ask Vicky to wash his utensils.

Vicky assures her that there is no need for her to remind him, but she insists that she must wash the utensils, and his utensils will become mixed with others over time, causing a problem. "Don't take the responsibility like a caption; you said it and I heard it, so I'll do it," he tells her after a heated exchange of words. When she informs him that he has to be reminded, he responds, "We will fight if you talk to me, don't talk to me, you are not the captain." Their fight increases and Ankita gets irritated and says that she will go away from his life.

Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain's fights

During the entire show, the couple have been fighting which made many assume that they will separate once they are out. During the family week, Vicky's mother strongly opposed Ankita's behavior towards her son and asked her to be polite to him.