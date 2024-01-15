Mohanlal fans gear up for 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' releasing on January 25; Read

The Malayalam movie Malaikottai Vaaliban will hit theatres on January 25. The movie is expected to dominate the screens due to the absence of major movie releases in Kerala.

The Malayalam movie Malaikottai Vaaliban will hit theatres on January 25. The fans of Mohanlal are organizing special fan shows, adding to the overall enthusiasm surrounding the film. Around 100 fan shows have been charted in various parts. It is reported that the show will start at 6:30 am on January 25. The movie is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

The film has secured substantial overseas screen counts, with a release on 175 screens. The movie is expected to dominate the screens due to the absence of major movie releases in Kerala. With a promising screen count, anticipated audience turnout, and initial collections, the film is poised for a successful theatrical run. The current hype suggests a positive reception, building anticipation for its theatrical release.

The fan shows for "Malaikottai Vaaliban" in Thiruvananthapuram are set across seven screens, including Ajanta, Devi Priya, Artech Mall, New 1, New 2, New 3, and the renowned Sri Padmanabha Theater. Notably, Sree Padmanabha Theatre and Ajanta theaters are already fully booked, while tickets for New 1 and New 2 are also selling out fast. Mohanlal fans are informing through social media that tickets are available at Devi Priya, and Artech Mall theaters filling fast.

The film's cinematography has been handled by Madhu Neelakandan, musical score by Prashant Pillai, and editing by Deepu S. Joseph. Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Manikandan Achari, Rajeev Pillai, Danish Sait, and Hariprashant Varma will also be seen in the movie.