Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mohanlal fans gear up for 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' releasing on January 25; Read

    The Malayalam movie Malaikottai Vaaliban will hit theatres on January 25. The movie is expected to dominate the screens due to the absence of major movie releases in Kerala.

    Mohanlal fans gear up for 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' releasing on January 25; Read rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 15, 2024, 3:14 PM IST

    The Malayalam movie Malaikottai Vaaliban will hit theatres on January 25. The fans of Mohanlal are organizing special fan shows, adding to the overall enthusiasm surrounding the film. Around 100 fan shows have been charted in various parts. It is reported that the show will start at 6:30 am on January 25. The movie is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

    The film has secured substantial overseas screen counts, with a release on 175 screens. The movie is expected to dominate the screens due to the absence of major movie releases in Kerala. With a promising screen count, anticipated audience turnout, and initial collections, the film is poised for a successful theatrical run. The current hype suggests a positive reception, building anticipation for its theatrical release.

    The fan shows for "Malaikottai Vaaliban" in Thiruvananthapuram are set across seven screens, including Ajanta, Devi Priya, Artech Mall, New 1, New 2, New 3, and the renowned Sri Padmanabha Theater. Notably, Sree Padmanabha Theatre and Ajanta theaters are already fully booked, while tickets for New 1 and New 2 are also selling out fast. Mohanlal fans are informing through social media that tickets are available at Devi Priya, and Artech Mall theaters filling fast.

    The film's cinematography has been handled by Madhu Neelakandan, musical score by Prashant Pillai, and editing by Deepu S. Joseph. Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Manikandan Achari, Rajeev Pillai, Danish Sait, and Hariprashant Varma will also be seen in the movie.

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2024, 3:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    12th Fail': Medha Shankr 'thanks' fans for shower film with love; expresses gratitude; Read more ATG

    '12th Fail': Medha Shankr 'thanks' fans for shower film with love; expresses gratitude; Read more

    Fighter trailer OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan shine in aerial action film; promises adrenaline rush ATG

    'Fighter' trailer OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan shine in aerial action film; promises adrenaline rush

    Jigra Vedang Raina to play Alia Bhatt's sibling in Vasan Bala directorial? Actor addresses rumours ATG

    'Jigra': Vedang Raina to play Alia Bhatt's sibling in Vasan Bala directorial? Actor addresses rumours

    Mohanlal's 'Neru' to be remade in three languages? Read rkn

    Mohanlal's 'Neru' to be remade in three languages? Read

    Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan lauds Vikrant Massey starrer '12th Fail'; hails director Vidhu Vinod Chopra ATG

    'Fighter' actor Hrithik Roshan lauds Vikrant Massey starrer '12th Fail'; hails director Vidhu Vinod Chopra

    Recent Stories

    Terrifying Video of flames shooting from Boeing plane with 122 on board as bird flies into engine goes viral snt

    Terrifying! Video of flames shooting from Boeing plane with 122 on board as bird flies into engine goes viral

    Sachin Tendulkar is latest deepfake victim; Cricket legend 'disturbed' to see 'Paise kamana kitna asaan' video

    Sachin Tendulkar is latest deepfake victim; Cricket legend 'disturbed' to see 'Paise kamana kitna asaan' video

    Ayodhya to soon get India first vegetarian only 7 star hotel report gcw

    Ayodhya to soon get India’s first vegetarian-only 7-star hotel: Report

    Rice prices surge in Kerala again 15 January 2024; Read anr

    Rice prices surge in Kerala again by Rs 8; Read

    How to get rid off dark underarms at home rkn

    How to get rid off dark underarms at home

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon