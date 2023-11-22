Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande throws 'chappal' at husband Vicky Jain on National TV; here's what happened next

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande has emerged as one of the season's most formidable competitors. She took part in the show alongside her husband, Vicky Jain. Since the show's start, Ankita and Vicky have had countless arguments. 
     

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande lost her cool after discovering her husband, Vicky Jain, lying in front of other contestants in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17. It all started when Munawar Faruqui asked Vicky, who lives in 'Dimaag ka ghar' on the programme if he shared his meals with Isha Malviya and others. 

    Isha, residing in 'Dil ka ghar,' told Munawar that Khanzaadi from 'Dum ka ghar' was the first to consume meals prepared by Dimaag room members. Vicky and Khanzaadi, on the other hand, refuted Isha's accusation.

    While Vicky and Khanzaadi were denying the claims, Ankita arrived and informed everyone that Khanzaadi had definitely been seen consuming Dimaag room members' meals. Vicky then tugged Ankita's neck from behind in a teasing manner. Vicky grabbed Ankita from behind and gripped her hand as she tried to push him away.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Rakhi Sawant to enter house with estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani?

    Ankita raced behind Vicky to hit him, but when he didn't stop, she took off her 'chappals' and hit her husband with them.

    Since the current season of Bigg Boss 17 began last month, Ankita and Vicky have had countless arguments. Ankita had previously lost her cool when her husband, Vicky Jain, appeared to be content with the rearranging of their rooms. While Ankita remains in the 'Dil' room, Bigg Boss has moved Vicky to the 'Dimaag' room. 

    When Bigg Boss informed her that Vicky was celebrating the verdict by dancing in the 'Dimaag' room, the actress became enraged. "Galat shaadi kar li (I made a mistake marrying him)," an anguished Ankita confessed to Bigg Boss.

     "Galat shaadi kar li (I made a mistake marrying him)," a heartbroken Ankita told Bigg Boss.

    Also Read: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra celebrate 14 years of marital bliss; wish each other on Instagram

    When Vicky attempted to calm Ankita down, she shouted, “Mat kar, main laat dedungi chala ja abhi (Don’t do it, I will kick you).” She continued, “Don’t talk to me. Get lost. This is my room.”

