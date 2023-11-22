Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra celebrate 14 years of marital bliss; wish each other on Instagram

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on November 22, sharing heartwarming videos on their Instagram accounts to commemorate the joyous occasion. The couple, known for their enduring love and deep connection, took a moment to express their affection for each other, giving fans a glimpse into their long-lasting bond.

In a touching slideshow posted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, she captioned the post with a sweet message, "14 years. Love you infinity, my Cookie. You are MY happy place @onlyrajkundra #Anniversary #gratitude #togetherness #husbandlove." The slideshow likely featured memorable moments from their journey together.

Raj Kundra, in his own unique style, shared a lively video to mark the anniversary. Playfully captioning it with, "14 years and you still just looking like a WOW! Happy 14th Anniversary @theshilpashetty #Blessed #Wife #Angel #Love," he added a touch of humor and admiration to the celebration.

Fans joined in the celebration by showering the couple with heartfelt anniversary wishes. One fan expressed, "Happy Anniversary to my most beloved couple. Here's to many more years of love and madness." Another fan from Africa sent warm wishes, saying, "Happy anniversary to you, Shilpa ji, and Raj Kundra sir, on your 14th. Sending you lots of anniversary wishes from Africa. Afreeka se dher saara pyaar." Others also conveyed their best wishes, celebrating the couple's enduring love.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has recently been featured in noteworthy movies. Her talent shone in the 2022 action-comedy "Nikamma," directed by Sabbir Khan, where she starred alongside Abhimanyu Dassani. The film tells the story of a lethargic individual forced to join forces with his industrious sister-in-law to confront a mutual adversary.

Shilpa also graced the screen in the recently premiered "Sukhee," co-starring Amit Sadh and Kusha Kapila. Playing the role of a Punjabi housewife, Shilpa embarks on a journey to Delhi with friends for a school reunion, two decades in the making.

ALSO READ: National Commission for Women files Suo Moto case against Mansoor Ali Khan for his remarks against Trisha

For her upcoming on-screen appearance, Shilpa is set to be part of Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra made his cinematic debut with "UT 69," a film inspired by his real-life experiences during his time in Arthur Road Jail, released on November 3, 2023. The film provides an intriguing glimpse into his life, adding another dimension to his diverse ventures.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal to re-enter Salman Khan's house? after Navid Sole, 3 more to get evicted