    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande scolded by Vicky Jain's mother; Jigna Vora evicted (Details)

    Bigg Boss 17 Day 41: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's mothers visit the house in a dramatic episode of 'Bigg Boss 17' to address their relationship troubles, while wild card member Orry adds a lighter vibe. Jigna Vora gets evicted at the end of the episode.

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande scolded by Vicky Jain's mother; Jigna Vora evicted (Details) RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 3:19 PM IST

    Yesterday, November 25, was the day for 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar' at the 'Bigg Boss 17' home. It was heated, as one would imagine, and resulted in elimination. But don't worry, Orry has already entered the stage and his funny comments have brightened the mood. 

    Vandana Lokhande and Ranjana Jain, Vicky and Ankita's moms, approached the house to address their concerns. The pair was in tears as they sat in the confession chamber, watching their moms' surprise entrance. 

    Vicky’s mother scolded Ankita and said, "Tumhari ladai ghar me kabhi nahi hui batao. Ab pair maar rahi hai, chappal phek rahi hai. Tum Vicky ko nahi sambhal paa rahi ho (You people never fought in the house, now you (Ankita) are kicking him and throwing slippers at him).You can’t handle him."

    Also Read: Kangana Ranaut wants PM Modi to watch 'Tejas' and shares his latest pictures (Photos)

    Vicky's mother lauded his understanding character and ability to manage the home amid the emotional turbulence, while Ankita's mother addressed Vicky's too competitive position, pushing him to expose his genuine self beyond the game. Both moms want the couple to reconcile, make amends, and move on by forgiving each other.

    Jigna Vora evicted:
    This week, Jigna Vora was expelled from the show. Munawar Faruqui burst into tears as the former journalist waved farewell to the roommates.

    Orry entered the Bigg Boss house: 
    The housemates were ecstatic to welcome the show's wild card participant, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, to the house. He was growing used to speaking Hindi to everyone. When asked what he does besides live, the famed 'liver' says that he chills, vibes, breathes, and survives. Orry never fails to surprise with his humorous comments.

    Also Read: Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun foregoes fees for film; asks for THIS instead

    Salman Khan welcomes Sunny Leone:
    One of the highlights of 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar' was Salman Khan's on-stage greeting of Sunny Leone and Abhishek Singh. Sunny is a well-known former competitor and a frequent visitor on the show. She appeared on the show to promote the release of her song "Third Party."

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2023, 4:04 PM IST
