    Kangana Ranaut wants PM Modi to watch 'Tejas' and shares his latest pictures (Photos)

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media to share photo of Prime Minister Modi, who is seen donning a pilot’s gear as he embarks on the sortie. She wrote, "We hope honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji saw our film.."

    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to post a snapshot of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a fighter aircraft sortie. She hoped that he had seen the recently released picture Tejas. Kangana, renowned for her outspoken personality, shared the photo on her Instagram stories, causing a stir among netizens. To recall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew a Tejas fighter aircraft during a visit to the defence public sector venture Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru on Saturday.

    Prime Minister Modi is seen in the snap donning pilot's gear as he prepares to take off on the mission. Kangana Ranaut captioned the photo, “We hope honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji saw our film #Tejas dedicated to made in Bharat fighter jet Tejas and our Indian Air Force. Those of you who missed it in the theatres, soon it will be available on @ZEE5India and @SonyLIV. Jai Hind.” 

    Sharing the experience, Modi tweeted, “Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country’s indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential.”

    Kangana Ranaut starred as IAF officer Tejas Gill, who is on a mission to rescue an Indian spy alongside Anshul Chauhan and Varun Mitra in Tejas. The film, which was released in October 2023, could have impressed the public. On the job front, Kangana was featured in the Tamil comedy-horror sequel Chandramukhi 2, in which she portrayed a dancer.

    Kangana recently announced on social media that she has begun production on her upcoming film in Chennai. On Saturday, November 18, she announced that the film is a psychological thriller. Kangana did not reveal much about the untitled film, but she did say that it had a "very unusual and exciting" plot. Later in the day, she said Rajinikanth paid her set a surprise visit.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
