Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun foregoes fees for film; asks for THIS instead

    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

    Allu Arjun, recognized as one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema, is currently engrossed in the filming of the highly anticipated sequel to his 2021 hit, "Pushpa: The Rise." The upcoming film, "Pushpa 2: The Rule," directed by Sukumar, has created substantial anticipation, owing to the achievements of its forerunner, which received accolades with two National Awards for Best Acting and Best Music Direction.

    In a recent development reported by entertainment journalist Haricharan Pudippedi, it has been revealed that Allu Arjun has chosen to forgo traditional remuneration or a fixed salary for his role in "Pushpa 2: The Rule." Instead, the acclaimed actor has opted for a percentage share of the profits that the film accrues post its release.

    "Pushpa 2: The Rule" boasts an ensemble cast featuring prominent names such as Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, among others. The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, with the musical score composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Renowned cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek is handling the camera, while Karthika Srinivas and Ruben are in charge of the film's editing. The eagerly awaited movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Independence Day next year.

    In addition to his commitment to "Pushpa 2," Allu Arjun is set to collaborate once again with Trivikram Srinivas for a project tentatively titled "AA22." This marks their fourth collaboration after successful ventures like "Julayi," "S/O Sathyamurthy," and "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo." Speculations suggest that the film will delve into the period action genre, set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle. Rumors further hint at Trisha Krishnan playing the lead role alongside the charismatic actor.

    Moreover, Allu Arjun recently met with Atlee, the director of "Jawan," in Mumbai, sparking speculations about a potential collaboration between the two talented individuals.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
