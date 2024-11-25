Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez to Mamta Kulkarni: Actresses who loved Gangsters

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez's name has been linked with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. After Sukesh's arrest, Jacqueline was summoned by the ED for questioning.

Monica Bedi

Monica Bedi's name was associated with gangster Abu Salem. She was even arrested because of this connection.

Mandakini

Mandakini's name was linked with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. This led people to distance themselves from her.

Mamta Kulkarni

Mamta Kulkarni's name was linked with drug lord Vicky Goswami. She was subsequently jailed in a drug case.

Anita Ayub

Anita Ayub's name is also included in this list. She has been linked with Dawood Ibrahim.

Jasmine Dhunna

Actress Jasmine Dhunna was linked with gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Troubled by the don, she left India.

