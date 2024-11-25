Jacqueline Fernandez to Mamta Kulkarni: Actresses who loved Gangsters

Entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez's name has been linked with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. After Sukesh's arrest, Jacqueline was summoned by the ED for questioning.
Monica Bedi's name was associated with gangster Abu Salem. She was even arrested because of this connection.
Mandakini's name was linked with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. This led people to distance themselves from her.
Mamta Kulkarni's name was linked with drug lord Vicky Goswami. She was subsequently jailed in a drug case.
Anita Ayub's name is also included in this list. She has been linked with Dawood Ibrahim.
Actress Jasmine Dhunna was linked with gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Troubled by the don, she left India.