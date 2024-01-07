Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande fights with her husband Vicky Jain, calls her ‘faltu’

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Ankita Lokhande called her husband Vicky Jain ‘Faltu’ during a task in the house. In December 2021, Ankita married Vicky. They frequently make news for their fights, disagreements and harsh verbal sparring.

    Bigg Boss 17
    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been making news for their brawl on Bigg Boss 17. The pair is frequently spotted arguing. Ankita is currently viewed as the captain of the house, and she has been assigned a mission. During a household duty, she referred to her husband, Vicky Jain, as 'Faltu,' which did not go well.

    Ankita begins the promo video by accusing Vicky of sticking his foot in everyone's argument. ‘Faltu gussa hai, fadde mein tang aarata hai. Munna toh kuch bolta hi nai hai.. Faltu Faltu..” On this Vicky said, “Maine Umeed nai kiya tha mujhe faltu milega. Aaye honge game show ke liye but Rishta bhi hain na. Main bhula nai.. aap bhul gaye honge.” 

    Also Read: Watch: Throwback to when 'Animal' actor Manjot Singh saved a girl from committing suicide

    Ankita replied, “TUjhe lagta hai main munna ko choose karungi main.” Kar diya aapne, Vicky said. The video also shows Salman Khan shaking leg with Tabu. Later we also saw Munawar fighting with Mannara.

    Earlier in the commercial, Ankita Lokhande grows possessive of her husband, Vicky, after spotting him eating dinner with Mannara Chopra. Vicky goes to the dil room for dinner with Mannara, which triggers a furious quarrel between the pair. Ankita notices this and confronts him before exiting the scene. Vicky pursues her, looking for an explanation for her actions. Ankita responds by expressing her dissatisfaction with his proximity to other ladies in the home.

    Also Read: Katrina Kaif has THIS special 'Merry Christmas' wish for her and Vicky kaushal's family, read here

    Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande supporters were dissatisfied and enraged after seeing her husband Vicky Jain grabbing co-contestant Sana Raees' hands earlier on Bigg Boss 17. Vicky and Sana were seen sitting in the garden area discussing something while holding hands in a video from the controversial reality programme that emerged on social media. Ayesha Khan has now said that she watched the footage.

    Video Icon