Katrina Kaif has THIS special 'Merry Christmas' wish for her and Vicky kaushal's family, read here

The upcoming drama film 'Merry Christmas,' starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, will hit theaters shortly. The cast and crew of the film were in Delhi ahead of the film's release and attended a press conference where they answered questions about the film. Aisanet Newsable was present at the conference where the cast was asked about there on Christmas wishes that they wished to be fulfilled. While the director, producer, and actor Vijay wished that the film Merry Christmas would be a great success. Katrina Kaif had an additional Christmas wish.

Katrina's special Christmas wish

"I wish one day that everything aligns with all of my family I have a big family. I have six sisters who live in many different countries and all of Vicky Kaushal’s family could come together one year on Christmas and celebrate it together."

This sweet and special Christmas wish awed everyone present in the room and Katrina had an adorable smile on her face.

About 'Merry Christmas'

'Merry Christmas', starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi is an upcoming thriller film directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film was shot in both Hindi and Tamil.

Principal photography began in December 2021, following the formal announcement of the film, and ended in January 2023. Raghavan, Kaif, and music composer Pritam make their Tamil debuts, and this is Sethupathi's third Hindi film. 'Merry Christmas' is set to hit theaters on January 12, 2024, following multiple postponements.