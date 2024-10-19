Bigg Boss 14 fame Sara Gurpal reveals SHOCKING casting couch experience in Punjabi film industry

Bigg Boss 14 fame Sara Gurpal reveals shocking details about the casting couch and follower-based casting in the Punjabi film industry. She shares her experience with indecent proposals and how talent takes a backseat to social media following.

Punjabi actress Sara Gurpal, who appeared in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14, recently made some shocking revelations. Exposing the dark side of the Punjabi industry, she stated that work is given based on followers, not talent. She also made several disclosures about the casting couch.

Sara received these indecent proposals

Sara Gurpal said, 'I am quite disappointed and disturbed by the work culture of the Punjabi film industry. A few days ago, I was offered a Punjabi film. I agreed to do it, but on the day of the shoot, I found out that the role I was offered and the one I was being made to shoot were completely different. This has been happening in the film industry for years. When I was 18, I was working with a 47-year-old director. He called me to a hotel. However, when I rejected his offer, he removed me from his film. Along with this, some directors also gave me 3-4 indecent offers to work with some big celebrities in the industry.

Who is Sara Gurpal?

Sara Gurpal further said, 'There is groupism in the Punjabi film industry. Here people get work according to followers, not talent. When I came back after Bigg Boss, everyone used my fame, but then I didn't get any work.'

Sara Gurpal is a singer as well as an actress. She made her music video debut in 2014 with Simranjit Singh's song 'Paranda'. Sara made her singing debut in 2016 with the song 'Lagdi Att'. After this, Sara worked in many shows. However, she got real recognition from Bigg Boss 14.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal challenges Avinash Mishra after he withholds ration, says 'Iska rehna, sona..'

Latest Videos