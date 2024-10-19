Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal challenges Avinash Mishra after he withholds ration, says 'Iska rehna, sona..'

    In the second week of Bigg Boss 18, tensions rise as Avinash Mishra refuses to share food, leading to a strong challenge from Rajat Dalal. The drama continues as rivalries grow.
     

    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 11:19 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

    Bigg Boss 18 is heating up as it enters its second week, drawing viewers in with its captivating drama and intense rivalries. This season has already showcased a rollercoaster of emotions, with contestants clashing and creating chaos almost daily. As tensions escalate, the latest promo for the upcoming episode hints at even more explosive confrontations among the housemates.

    The recent drama reached a boiling point when Avinash Mishra, viewed as one of the strongest players in the house, found himself at the center of the conflict. After a heated argument about ration distribution, Avinash faced the prospect of eviction. The situation quickly escalated as he clashed with several housemates, leading to a dramatic turn of events that had viewers on the edge of their seats.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In a surprising twist, the ‘Bigg Boss’ decided to bring Avinash back into the house after his eviction, but with a catch—he was placed in jail. This unexpected move gave Avinash control over the food supply, allowing him to dictate the terms of ration distribution. Seizing the opportunity, Avinash adopted a ‘villain’ persona, refusing to share essential food items with his fellow contestants, further igniting tensions.

    His decision sparked speculation and resentment among the housemates, who felt Avinash was seeking revenge on those who had previously supported his eviction. This development created an atmosphere of distrust and animosity, making it clear that alliances were shifting within the house.

    ALSO READ Salman Khan purchases ₹2 crore bulletproof SUV amid threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

    Amid the growing chaos, Rajat Dalal openly challenged Avinash, threatening to make his jail experience difficult. Rajat, known for his controversial past, seemed undeterred by the potential consequences of his bold statement. Their rivalry has become a focal point of the season, adding to the drama that keeps viewers glued to their screens.

    Rajat's threats weren't the only conflict brewing. He also had a tense exchange with Vivian Dsena earlier this week, showcasing his combative nature. Avinash, meanwhile, has found himself at odds with multiple housemates, including Chum Darang, further complicating the dynamics within the house.

    As Bigg Boss 18 unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate how these conflicts will evolve. With alliances shifting and tempers flaring, this season promises to deliver even more unforgettable moments. Tune in to catch all the action and see how the housemates navigate this turbulent environment!

    ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: 'Women are not safe..'; Salman Khan bashes Rajat Dalal for serious allegation against Avinash

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
