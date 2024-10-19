IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz Khan shouts 'marva diya', jumps in hilarious mix up with Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

In a nail-biting moment during Day 4 of the first Test between India and New Zealand at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant narrowly escaped what could have been a disastrous run-out.

In a nail-biting moment during Day 4 of the first Test between India and New Zealand at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant narrowly escaped what could have been a disastrous run-out. The thrilling episode unfolded in the 56th over of India’s second innings as the hosts mounted a determined fightback.

Sarfaraz, standing on the brink of his maiden Test century, had already scored 94 runs when Matt Henry sent a delivery his way. Playing a precise late cut, Sarfaraz sent the ball toward deep backward point and dashed for the first run, keen on squeezing out a second. At first, both Sarfaraz and Pant seemed to agree on taking the second run, but as Sarfaraz gauged the field, he realized it could be too risky. While he pulled back, Pant, focused on the ball, continued charging down the pitch.

The stadium held its breath as Sarfaraz, with desperation etched on his face, leaped and shouted at Pant, frantically waving to grab his attention. The mix-up had disaster written all over it. However, fortune favored the duo as the throw veered away from the stumps, and New Zealand’s wicketkeeper, Tom Blundell, was forced to move awkwardly to collect the ball on a bounce. By the time Blundell had control, Pant had safely scampered back to his crease, narrowly avoiding what could have been a bad moment for India.

Meanwhile, Blundell opted not to attempt a quick under-arm flick to the stumps, sparing India the heartache of a run-out. Both batters exhaled in relief, recomposing themselves for what was to follow.

Undeterred by the scare, Sarfaraz soon reached his long-awaited maiden Test century, striking a boundary off Tim Southee to achieve the milestone. Roaring in jubilation, he tore off his helmet and lifted his bat toward the cheering crowd.

Moments later, Pant, who had also silenced concerns about his knee injury, celebrated his half-century, greeting Sarfaraz with a bear hug that embodied the fighting spirit of the duo.

