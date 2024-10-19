Naval fleet exercise Malabar 2024 involving QUAD nations concludes in Visakhapatnam

The Quad nations — Australia, India, Japan, and the United States — concluded their Malabar 2024 naval exercise on Friday in Visakhapatnam. According to Indian Navy PRO Captain Vivek Madhwal, this edition involved warships with integral helicopters, long-range maritime patrol aircraft, and a submarine.

“This edition of the exercise Malabar witnessed participation of warships with their integral helicopters, long range maritime patrol aircraft and submarine,” Indian Navy PRO Captain Vivek Madhwal said.

The naval personnel from these countries participated in complex and advanced exercises in the domains of surface, sub-surface and air warfare.

The exercises which were conducted under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command, included surface weapon firings, anti-air shoots, air defence exercises, anti-submarine warfare exercises, extensive operations of ship borne helicopters, seamanship evolutions including fueling from tankers and maritime interdiction operations.

“Malabar 2024 Sea Phase serves as a testament to the commitment of participating nations towards enhancing understanding, collaboration and engagement in the maritime domain as the world grapples with increasingly complex maritime security challenges.”

“The sea phase culminated with a Closing Ceremony that included a review of operational aspects of the Sea Phase and enabled all participating navies to interact and exchange views by sharing experiences and best practices.”

The exercise took place in two phases — harbour and sea from October 9.

The exercise was initiated in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between India and the US. It gained further traction as a significant maritime engagement, with Japan and Australia joining in subsequently.

