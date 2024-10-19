UP CM Yogi Adityanath renews BJP membership; urges citizens to serve the nation under PM Modi’s leadership

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath renewed his membership with the Bharatiya Janata Party, reaffirming his dedication as an 'active member.' He did so under the BJP's 'Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan,' a campaign aligned with the 'Nation First' principle, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to social media, CM Yogi expressed his honour and pride in serving the world's largest political party. In a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Enlightened by the spirit of 'Nation First,' I felt great happiness in renewing my membership as an active worker of @BJP4India under the 'Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan.'"

I urge all my respected workers to join this campaign, initiated under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, and help strengthen the resolve of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat.'"

The aim of the campaign is to broaden the membership base of the Bharatiya Janata Party and to promote its core principles among the public. With nationalism and development as its foundational pillars, the BJP seeks to enhance its ideological strength through this initiative.

As part of this membership drive, millions of workers and supporters across the country are being encouraged to join the party. Yogi Adityanath’s active participation will further fortify the BJP and strengthen its dominance in Indian politics. CM Yogi urged people to actively engage in this campaign and contribute to steering the country in a new direction.

