Bhumi Pednekar hospitalised after being diagnosed with dengue, urges people to be careful (see post)

Bhumi Pednekar revealed that she has been admitted to the hospital for the past 8 days and that it has been extremely difficult for her.

On Wednesday, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram to reveal that she was admitted to the hospital as she had been diagnosed with dengue. She posted a selfie from her hospital bed and admitted that the "last few days have been extremely difficult." Bhumi also asked everyone to take care of themselves in the face of rising pollution levels.

The post

Sharing a couple of pictures she wrote, "Ek Dengue ke machar ne, mujhe 8 din ka massive torture de diya. But today I woke up feeling like a WOW, so I had to click a selfie."

She also urged everyone to be careful with mosquitoes and the pollution. She thanked the doctors for taking care of her and the nursing, kitchen, and cleaning staff who were so kind and helpful. She also gave a shoutout to her family for being her biggest support.

Get well soon wishes

The 34-year-old actress' friends and fans raced to the comments section shortly after they came across her post. They wished the actress a speedy recovery. "Feel better blooms," actress Neha Dhupia wrote. "Oh, my beloved! I've been there, and it's exhausting!! has a cost," said a user.

Professional front

Bhumi was last seen in the film 'Thankyou For Coming' which did not do great at the box office. She will be seen in 'The Lady Killer' alongside Arjun Kapoor and the film is set to release on November 03, 2023.