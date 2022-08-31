Bhojpuri videos: Khesari Lal Yadav to Pramod Premi's songs that would get you in the Ganesh Chaturthi mood

Some melodious tunes by Bhojpuri singers and musicians should unquestionably be on your festival playlist. Singer and artist Pramod Premi Yadav will surely entertain you with this hit chartbuster Darshan Dihin Ganesh Ji.

Finally, Ganesh Chaturthi has arrived, and the country is prepared to rejoice. This event will be filled with joy and enthusiasm, from cleaning homes to making bhog, etc. The pleasure factor will increase thanks to the music. You should include some of the euphonious compositions by Bhojpuri singers and musicians on your festival playlist.

Ganpati Bappa Morya

In addition to A Ganesh Babua, Khesari contributed their voice to another beautiful song honouring Lord Ganesha. The name of this song is Ganpati Bappa Morya. The music was composed by Ramesh Kumar, while Pawan Pandey wrote the lyrics. The crowd praised this song when it was newly released. After hearing this song, fans asked Khesari to write Bhakti songs for the Hindi film business since it mesmerised them.

Padhari Hamra Aangan mein

Speaking of Bhojpuri performers, vocalists Raja and Ankush have also established successful careers. A big portion of their fans adores their Bhojpuri tunes. Their song Padhari Hamra Aangan mein, first published in 2016, has received more than 11 lakh views. The music for the lyrics, written by R R Panakaj, was composed by Hans Raj Railhan.

Darshan Dihin Ganesh Ji

You will be entertained by Bhojpuri singer and performer Pramod Premi Yadav with his smash song, Darshan Dihin Ganesh Ji. Groovy music and catchy lyrics combine in this musical piece. This musical smash was published on September 9 of last year. Pramod demonstrated with this song that he is a rising star in the Bhojpuri film business.

A Ganesh Babua

The crowd was moved by Khesari Lal Yadav's rendition of the devotional hymn A Ganesh Babua. Viewers adored his charismatic team-up with poet Azad Singh, composer Ashish Verma, and actor Shyam Dehati. On August 4, 2019, this song was launched and had already received more than 29 k views.