Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Priyanka Chopra and many more stars wish fans

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 is here, and Bollywood celebrities used the occasion to wish their followers on Twitter and Instagram.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities have started. It is now time for Ganpati Bappa to arrive, and we should rejoice and ask for his heavenly blessings. Bollywood celebrities observe Ganesh Chaturthi with the same fervour and excitement as the rest of us.

They did, however, remember to wish a happy Ganesh Chaturthi to their supporters in the interim. The majority of celebrities used social media to wish followers a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. See how celebrities are enjoying the day and how they wished their fans, from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra to Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.







"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to one and all! May Bappa bring you'll only good fortunes and prosperity," actor Sanjay Dutt said in a tweet.

"Sending across my warm wishes to you and your family on Ganesh Chaturthi. May we all be showered with Ganpati Bappa’s blessings," Akshay Kumar wrote in this post.

Shahid Kapoor shared a pic of the Ganesha idol and wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Jr NTR also sent across his greetings in a post that read, "Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"