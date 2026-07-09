The trailer for 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' has been released, featuring Raghav Juyal as the comic lead Ajay Singh. The film, a blend of comedy and drama, is set for a theatrical release on July 30 and features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Kapoor.

The makers of 'Bhai Tera Star' Hai have released the much-awaited trailer of the film, offering audiences a first full look at Raghav Juyal's comic avatar as Ajay Singh. Following the teaser, the trailer showcases a high-energy blend of comedy, drama and over-the-top entertainment ahead of the film's theatrical release on July 30.

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The trailer introduces viewers to the outrageous world of Ajay Singh, with the opening line, "An actor's biggest talent is believing his own bullsh*t," immediately setting the tone for what promises to be an unapologetically comic entertainer.

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Packed with chaotic situations, quirky characters and melodrama, the trailer highlights a story where ambition collides with humour, delivering a series of laugh-out-loud moments. The film positions itself as a family entertainer, combining comedy, drama and larger-than-life storytelling.

Raghav Juyal and Ensemble Cast

Raghav Juyal, who recently received praise for his performances in 'Kill' and 'Bads of Bollywood', takes on a completely different role in 'Bhai Tera Star Hai', with his comic timing and energetic screen presence at the centre of the film.

The ensemble cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Niharika N, Niki Aneja Walia, Vikalp Mehta, Naser Al Azzeh, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Dev B Agrawal, Barkha Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Tina Desai and Parvathy Omanakuttan.

'Endlessly Entertaining': Makers on the Film

Speaking about the trailer, Raghav Juyal said, "I truly believe this film will entertain audiences of all ages, and I can't wait for everyone to meet Ajay Singh, a memorable character who is dramatic, unpredictable, unapologetically over the top, and endlessly entertaining. I had an absolute blast bringing him to life, and I hope audiences have just as much fun watching the film as we had making it," in a press note.

Director Vivek B. Agrawal described the film as a celebration of pure entertainment. "Bhai Tera Star Hai is a celebration of pure entertainment. It doesn't take itself too seriously, and that's exactly what makes it so much fun. We promise a laughter-filled ride with quirky characters, unexpected twists, and nonstop entertainment. Raghav has brought Ajay Singh to life with incredible energy and comic timing. We're thrilled to launch the trailer today and can't wait for audiences to enjoy the full experience in theatres," he said, in a press note.

Release and Production Details

Presented by Eastwood Pictures, 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' is an Eastwood Pictures & Indian Stories 2 production. The film is directed by Vivek B Agrawal, written by Sudipto Sarkar and Vivek B Agrawal, and produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani and Vivek B Agrawal. 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 30. (ANI)