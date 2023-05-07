Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengali actress Raima Sen is related to Maharani Queen of Jaipur, Gayatri Devi, know details here

    The actress has been in show business for a while, but few people know her distinguished ancestry. Did you know Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III of Baroda's relative is Raima Sen?  Here is all the information you require regarding Raima Sen's royal ancestry.

    Because of her frankness and public persona, Raima Sen used to make headlines frequently. She has carried on her grandmother's and mother's legacy. However, she has yet to achieve the expected film industry success. The actress has also worked in the Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries in addition to Bengali cinema.

    Bharat Dev Varma, a member of the Tripura Royal Family, is the father of Raima Sen. Ila Devi, Raima's paternal grandmother, reportedly had the title of princess of Cooch Behar. Gayatri Devi, who served as Jaipur's Maharani (Queen), is Ila Devi's younger sister. Indira Devi, the mother of Ila Devi, was Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III of Baroda's lone child.

    She has acted alongside Abhay Deol in films including Dus, directed by Anubhav Sinha, and Manorama: Six Feet Under. She primarily works in the Bengali film business. She has been in Bengali films such as The Bong Connection, Baishe Srabon, and Hrid Majharey, based on William Shakespeare. In 2016, she appeared in the web series The Last Hour, which also starred Sanjay Kapoor, and then Bollywood Diaries.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Her success came because of Chokher Bali by Rituporno Ghosh. Later, audiences became interested in films like Parineeta and Kaagaz Ke Phool.

