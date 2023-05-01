Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress stuns fans in bold hair-inspired DIY outfit

    First Published May 1, 2023, 2:32 PM IST

    Urfi Javed, the DIY queen, and fashionista, is making heads turn again. The actress has gone bold in a hair-inspired risque outfit. See her sexy outfit look here.

    article_image1

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    The style diva Urfi Javed is loved for her quirky and distinctive sartorial choices by all the stars and fashion designers who want her to be their showstopper and muse to launch their new collection. Urfi has shocked fans with her bold hair-inspired risque outfit. She uploaded this new reel two hours back. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image2

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    The style diva Urfi Javed looks sensational and drop-dead gorgeous in a bold hair-inspired risque outfit with black stiletto heels.

    article_image3

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed made netizens and fans feel awestruck by flaunting her luscious body in a hair-inspired risque ensemble look that flaunts her sexy body.

    article_image4

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed looks stunning and sensuous in a bold hair-inspired risque ensemble look. The diva exudes poise and elan in this sultry outfit.

    article_image5

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed goes fearless in this bold hair-inspired risque ensemble look. She has opted for a no-makeup look and flaunted her sexy curves.

    article_image6

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed has captured the attention of her fans with her bold hair-inspired risque ensemble look as she looks irresistible in this DIY outfit.

    article_image7

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed has captured the attention of her fans with her bold hair-inspired risque ensemble look as she looks irresistible in this DIY outfit.

    article_image8

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed gives sensuous poses and flaunts her luscious body donning a bold hair-inspired risque ensemble look. She gives fans a delectable view of her sexy body, waist, and curves in this picture. She has gone brazen and smartly covered her breasts with this hair ensemble look elevating the tones and voguing fashion on social media.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aryan Khan's directorial debut will be 6 episode web-series; know details vma

    Aryan Khan's directorial debut will be 6 episode web-series; know details

    Happy birthday, my everything - Virat Kohli ultimate wish as wife Anushka Sharma turns 35-ayh

    'Happy birthday, my everything' - Virat Kohli's ultimate wish as wife Anushka Sharma turns 35

    Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce: Actor opens up on his 'biggest regret' vma

    Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce: Actor opens up on his 'biggest regret'

    Kangana Ranaut on 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Actress says, 'What happened in 2019 will be...' RBA

    Kangana Ranaut on 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Actress says, 'What happened in 2019 will be...'

    The Kerala Story controversy: CBFC confirms ten big changes in Adah Sharma's film; read details vma

    The Kerala Story controversy: CBFC confirms ten big changes in Adah Sharma's film; read details

    Recent Stories

    Businesses with Rs 100 cr turnover to have new GST Rules from May 1; Check details anr

    Businesses with Rs 100 cr turnover to have new GST Rules from May 1; Check details

    Allow public to see his lavish living': BJP stages protest outside CM Kejriwal's residence AJR

    'Allow public to see his lavish living': BJP stages protest outside CM Kejriwal's residence

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Is Team India call-up on the cards for Yashasvi Jaiswal after RR ton versus MI? Kumar Sangakkara remarks-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is Team India call-up on the cards for Yashasvi Jaiswal after RR ton? Kumar Sangakkara remarks

    Man clings on to bonnet of Bihar MP's car for 3 kms on Delhi's roads Watch

    Man clings on to bonnet of Bihar MP's car for 3 kms on Delhi's roads (Watch)

    MET Gala 2023: From Priyanka Chopra to Katy Perry, throwback at most bizarre fashion moments vma

    MET Gala 2023: From Priyanka Chopra to Katy Perry, throwback at most bizarre fashion moments

    Recent Videos

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon