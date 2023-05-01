Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress stuns fans in bold hair-inspired DIY outfit

Urfi Javed, the DIY queen, and fashionista, is making heads turn again. The actress has gone bold in a hair-inspired risque outfit. See her sexy outfit look here.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

The style diva Urfi Javed is loved for her quirky and distinctive sartorial choices by all the stars and fashion designers who want her to be their showstopper and muse to launch their new collection. Urfi has shocked fans with her bold hair-inspired risque outfit. She uploaded this new reel two hours back. (WATCH VIDEO)

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

The style diva Urfi Javed looks sensational and drop-dead gorgeous in a bold hair-inspired risque outfit with black stiletto heels.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi Javed made netizens and fans feel awestruck by flaunting her luscious body in a hair-inspired risque ensemble look that flaunts her sexy body.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi Javed looks stunning and sensuous in a bold hair-inspired risque ensemble look. The diva exudes poise and elan in this sultry outfit.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi Javed goes fearless in this bold hair-inspired risque ensemble look. She has opted for a no-makeup look and flaunted her sexy curves.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi Javed has captured the attention of her fans with her bold hair-inspired risque ensemble look as she looks irresistible in this DIY outfit.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi Javed has captured the attention of her fans with her bold hair-inspired risque ensemble look as she looks irresistible in this DIY outfit.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram