    Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan compares AI (Artificial Intelligence) to the atomic bomb

    According to Oppenheimer filmmaker Christopher Nolan, deadly technology is no longer coming from a lab in New Mexico but rather from Silicon Valley. He compared artificial intelligence to the atomic bomb.

    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's magnum opus, will be released globally on July 21st, and early reviewers have dubbed it a "masterpiece." Nolan has recently equated artificial intelligence (AI) to the atomic bomb in interviews. He described AI as 'terrifying' because it might someday be used to handle nuclear weapons.

    During a special screening of Oppenheimer in the US, Nolan said, "The rise of companies in the last 15 years bandying words like algorithm — not knowing what they mean in any meaningful, mathematical sense — these guys don’t know what an algorithm is. People in my business talking about it just don’t want to take responsibility for whatever that algorithm does."

    Nolan added, "Applied to AI, that’s a terrifying possibility. Terrifying. Not least because, AI systems will go into defensive infrastructure ultimately. They’ll be in charge of nuclear weapons. To say that that is a separate entity from the person wielding, programming, putting that AI to use, then we’re doomed. It has to be about accountability. We have to hold people accountable for what they do with the tools that they have.”

    "When I talk to the leading researchers in the field of AI right now, for example, they literally refer to this (AI) — right now — as their Oppenheimer moment. They’re looking to history to say, ‘What are the responsibilities for scientists developing new technologies that may have unintended consequences?'" stated Nolan.

    The Oscar-winning filmmaker directs the movie, which centres around J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy), who is responsible for the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. The film is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's book "American Prometheus," published in 2005.

    About Oppenheimer
    While Cillian Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt plays Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, J. Robert Oppenheimer's wife and a scientist and botanist specialising in radiation impacts. Florence Pugh has been cast in the part of Jean Tatlock, a psychiatrist with whom Oppenheimer had an affair while a professor and continued to visit after his marriage. The adversary, Lewis Strauss, is played by Robert Downey Jr.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
