Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Baap Ke Jaisa...', Rahat Fateh Ali Khan breaks silence on VIRAL video [WATCH]

    Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan addresses the viral video controversy, revealing he apologized to his disciple for the incident. Khan emphasizes the mentor-disciple relationship, comparing it to a fatherly role. He attributes the altercation to the disciple allegedly taking his holy water, stressing its spiritual significance

    Baap Ke Jaisa...', Rahat Fateh Ali Khan breaks silence on VIRAL video [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 3:09 PM IST

    Renowned Pakistani singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan found himself at the center of a social media storm recently when a video depicting him allegedly assaulting his disciple went viral. The incident, which occurred within the confines of Khan's residence, sparked widespread condemnation and raised concerns among fans and the public alike.

    In a recent podcast conversation with Adeel Asif, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan shed light on the incident, acknowledging that he had apologized to his disciple, Naveed, for his actions. Khan described the mentor-disciple relationship as akin to a fatherly role, emphasizing his responsibility as a teacher. "He started crying and said, ‘Ustaad ji (Sir), why are you doing this?’... I am his teacher. I have played the role of his father," the singer explained.

    ALSO READ: 'Heeramandi' first look OUT: Sanjay Leela Bhansali unleashes royal grandeur for this historical drama [WATCH]

    Addressing the social media backlash, Khan shared insights into the circumstances surrounding the altercation. He claimed that the disciple had allegedly taken his "holy water," which held great significance in his spiritual journey. "He is my protege, and I accepted that I scolded and trashed him. Later, I apologized... But the truth is he had my holy water with him," Khan asserted. The singer expressed frustration at the public's failure to grasp the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the deep spiritual implications involved.

    The initial video had shown Rahat Fateh Ali Khan allegedly demanding liquor from an individual and physically assaulting him, prompting widespread criticism. However, the singer clarified in a subsequent video that the bottle in question contained holy water, blessed by a religious cleric through recitation of verses.

    While the controversy has sparked debates on social media, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan remains steadfast in his assertion that the incident was rooted in spiritual matters and the unique dynamics of his relationship with his disciple. The singer hopes that the public will better understand the context and the spiritual significance of the holy water that played a central role in the incident.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 3:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' censored with U/A certificate: Report rkn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' censored with U/A certificate: Report

    Heeramandi first look OUT: Sanjay Leela Bhansali unleashes royal grandeur for this historical drama [WATCH] ATG

    'Heeramandi' first look OUT: Sanjay Leela Bhansali unleashes royal grandeur for this historical drama [WATCH]

    Rashmika Mandanna throws light on her Deepfake video, 'I wondered if she was a college-going girl' RKK

    Rashmika Mandanna throws light on her Deepfake video, 'I wondered if she was a college-going girl'

    SHOCKING Bigg Boss 17 star Isha Malviya says mics were installed inside bathrooms; read details RBA

    SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 17 star Isha Malviya says mics were installed inside bathrooms; read details

    Bigg Boss 17 controversy: Mannara Chopra wants public apology from Munawar Faruqui RBA

    Bigg Boss 17 controversy: Mannara Chopra wants public apology from Munawar Faruqui

    Recent Stories

    'The Passenger' to 'Saindhav': What to Watch this weekend RKK

    ‘The Passenger’ to 'Saindhav': What to Watch this weekend

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' censored with U/A certificate: Report rkn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' censored with U/A certificate: Report

    Interim Budget 2024 Sitharaman praises THIS 18 year old Indian during her speech gcw

    Interim Budget 2024: Sitharaman praises THIS 18-yr-old Indian during her speech

    Supreme Court denies urgent hearing on Gyanvapi mosque plea, directs committee to approach high court AJR

    Supreme Court denies urgent hearing on Gyanvapi mosque plea, directs committee to approach high court

    Decade of economic contrasts: UPA's fiscal mirage vs NDA's transparent 'Viksit Bharat' pitch snt

    Decade of economic contrasts: UPA's fiscal mirage vs NDA's transparent 'Viksit Bharat' pitch

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon