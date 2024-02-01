'Baap Ke Jaisa...', Rahat Fateh Ali Khan breaks silence on VIRAL video [WATCH]

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan addresses the viral video controversy, revealing he apologized to his disciple for the incident. Khan emphasizes the mentor-disciple relationship, comparing it to a fatherly role. He attributes the altercation to the disciple allegedly taking his holy water, stressing its spiritual significance

Renowned Pakistani singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan found himself at the center of a social media storm recently when a video depicting him allegedly assaulting his disciple went viral. The incident, which occurred within the confines of Khan's residence, sparked widespread condemnation and raised concerns among fans and the public alike.

In a recent podcast conversation with Adeel Asif, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan shed light on the incident, acknowledging that he had apologized to his disciple, Naveed, for his actions. Khan described the mentor-disciple relationship as akin to a fatherly role, emphasizing his responsibility as a teacher. "He started crying and said, ‘Ustaad ji (Sir), why are you doing this?’... I am his teacher. I have played the role of his father," the singer explained.

Addressing the social media backlash, Khan shared insights into the circumstances surrounding the altercation. He claimed that the disciple had allegedly taken his "holy water," which held great significance in his spiritual journey. "He is my protege, and I accepted that I scolded and trashed him. Later, I apologized... But the truth is he had my holy water with him," Khan asserted. The singer expressed frustration at the public's failure to grasp the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the deep spiritual implications involved.

The initial video had shown Rahat Fateh Ali Khan allegedly demanding liquor from an individual and physically assaulting him, prompting widespread criticism. However, the singer clarified in a subsequent video that the bottle in question contained holy water, blessed by a religious cleric through recitation of verses.

While the controversy has sparked debates on social media, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan remains steadfast in his assertion that the incident was rooted in spiritual matters and the unique dynamics of his relationship with his disciple. The singer hopes that the public will better understand the context and the spiritual significance of the holy water that played a central role in the incident.