'Heeramandi' first look OUT: Sanjay Leela Bhansali unleashes royal grandeur for this historical drama [WATCH]

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated series, Heeramandi, has finally unveiled its first look, creating a buzz on social media. The glimpse into the grandeur of this star-studded series has captivated fans who have eagerly awaited its release. The video introduces a cast that includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, all of whom look regal in their respective roles.

The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of a power struggle in Heeramandi, where a young heir, entangled in the conflict, makes a choice between love and succession, disrupting the established order. Set in pre-independent India amidst a growing freedom movement, the storyline tests the resilience of the art of tawaifs (courtesans), the last thread holding their existence. Considered the most-awaited series of the year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's creative vision is set to be showcased in this 14-year passion project, a collaboration with Netflix for global audiences.

Last February, a teaser provided a glimpse of Manisha Koirala in a stunning royal ensemble, followed by the equally enchanting looks of Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The historical drama series transports viewers to a time when courtesans held sway as monarchs. Against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian Independence struggle in the 1940s, Heeramandi explores the stories of courtesans and their clients, delving into the cultural reality of the eponymous Heera Mandi.