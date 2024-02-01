Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Heeramandi' first look OUT: Sanjay Leela Bhansali unleashes royal grandeur for this historical drama [WATCH]

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, a Netflix series, unveils a star-studded cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Set against pre-independence India, the historical drama explores the lives of courtesans during the 1940s Independence struggle

    Heeramandi first look OUT: Sanjay Leela Bhansali unleashes royal grandeur for this historical drama [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated series, Heeramandi, has finally unveiled its first look, creating a buzz on social media. The glimpse into the grandeur of this star-studded series has captivated fans who have eagerly awaited its release. The video introduces a cast that includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, all of whom look regal in their respective roles.

    The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of a power struggle in Heeramandi, where a young heir, entangled in the conflict, makes a choice between love and succession, disrupting the established order. Set in pre-independent India amidst a growing freedom movement, the storyline tests the resilience of the art of tawaifs (courtesans), the last thread holding their existence. Considered the most-awaited series of the year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's creative vision is set to be showcased in this 14-year passion project, a collaboration with Netflix for global audiences.

    ALSO READ: Raghav Chadha calls Parineeti Chopra 'Nightingale, personal melody queen', as she begins musical career

    Bhansali Productions has assembled a stellar cast, with Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh embodying grace on screen and contributing to the captivating odyssey of Heeramandi.

    Last February, a teaser provided a glimpse of Manisha Koirala in a stunning royal ensemble, followed by the equally enchanting looks of Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The historical drama series transports viewers to a time when courtesans held sway as monarchs. Against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian Independence struggle in the 1940s, Heeramandi explores the stories of courtesans and their clients, delving into the cultural reality of the eponymous Heera Mandi.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rashmika Mandanna throws light on her Deepfake video, 'I wondered if she was a college-going girl' RKK

    Rashmika Mandanna throws light on her Deepfake video, 'I wondered if she was a college-going girl'

    SHOCKING Bigg Boss 17 star Isha Malviya says mics were installed inside bathrooms; read details RBA

    SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 17 star Isha Malviya says mics were installed inside bathrooms; read details

    Bigg Boss 17 controversy: Mannara Chopra wants public apology from Munawar Faruqui RBA

    Bigg Boss 17 controversy: Mannara Chopra wants public apology from Munawar Faruqui

    'Ikkis': Agastya Nanda replaces Varun Dhawan in Sriram Raghavan's next, here's why RKK

    'Ikkis': Agastya Nanda replaces Varun Dhawan in Sriram Raghavan's next, here's why

    Raghav Chadha calls Parineeti Chopra 'Nightingale, personal melody queen', as she begins musical career RKK

    Raghav Chadha calls Parineeti Chopra 'Nightingale, personal melody queen', as she begins musical career

    Recent Stories

    Interim Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman expands Ayushman Bharat coverage to ASHA, Anganwadi workers AJR

    Interim Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman expands Ayushman Bharat coverage to ASHA, Anganwadi workers

    Australian legend Ricky Ponting set to coach Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket snt

    Australian legend Ricky Ponting set to coach Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket

    Rashmika Mandanna throws light on her Deepfake video, 'I wondered if she was a college-going girl' RKK

    Rashmika Mandanna throws light on her Deepfake video, 'I wondered if she was a college-going girl'

    Interim Budget 2024 how the markets are reacting to Sitharaman speech gcw

    Interim Budget 2024: How the markets are reacting to Sitharaman’s speech

    7 reasons why Rasam is important in South Indian meals anr

    7 reasons why Rasam is important in South Indian meals

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon