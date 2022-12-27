Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avatar 2 Box Office: Visual masterpiece eyes 300 crores, leaves Brahmastra and The Kashmir Files behind

    It is an exciting news update for ardent lovers of cinema who cannot stop giving rave reviews for the film, Apparently, the James Cameron visual masterpiece Avatar 2 is slowly going towards the 300 crores benchmark. It has left even Brahmastra and The Kashmir Files behind.
     

    Avatar 2 Box Office: Visual masterpiece eyes 300 crores, leaves Brahmastra and The Kashmir Files behind
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

    While fans and audiences can't stop raving about the exceptional performances and gritty storyline, it is true that James Cameron directorial Avatar: The Way Of Water has arrived in India with a bang. The Hollywood film has broken all records and created a new benchmark. While the film is now marching towards 300 crores, Avatar 2 has left even Brahmastra and The Kashmir Files behind.

    After recording over Rs. 190 cr nett in the first week, the film began its second week on a glorious run. Avatar 2 has become the number-one film in India for its second consecutive weekend. With things going this way, it seems like Avatar: The Way Of Water will continue to be the number one film in India for another two weeks before the south biggies scheduled for Sankranthi/Pongal release in the second and third week of January.

    ALSO READ: Avatar 2: Why do fans say its not a globally hit film

    After a glorious second weekend of over Rs. 55 cr nett, the second week Monday numbers are in the same range as Second Thursday and Friday. The film has garnered around Rs. 12 - 13 cr nett, on its eleventh ticketing day. The post-Christmas box office collections are working wonders for accepted films at present. Avatar: The Way Of Water is reaping the benefits of the same. The incredible box office trajectory of Avatar: The Way Of Water makes it a top contender to emerge as the highest-grossing import release in India, topping Avengers: Endgame. But, it can also come up as the first Hollywood film to breach Rs. 400 cr benchmark.

    ALSO READ: Salman Khan Birthday 2022: A glance at the net-worth of the globally prominent superstar

    Avatar 2 is James Cameron's third back-to-back blockbuster in India. It will emerge as the third highest-grossing Indian film this year, only behind KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR. As far as the global box office is concerned, the film has topped 900 million dollars worldwide and will cross a billion dollars before the end of week 2.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2022, 12:03 PM IST
