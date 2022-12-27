Salman Khan Birthday 2022: A glance at the net-worth of the globally prominent superstar
Best known for finesse and perfection in his acting in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Race 3, it is the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan's birthday today. As the star turns 56, we look at his net worth so far in his illustrious career.
Image: Getty Images
It is an exciting time ahead for the globally loved Bollywood star. All set to surprise the audiences and fans with the most-anticipated actioner-thriller, Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, it is the iconic bollywood superstar Salman Khan's birthday. As the star turns 56, it is undoubtedly true that the star is a singer, producer, actor, and a successful host on Indian television for the past decade with the popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16.
Salman Khan has given brilliant performances in bollywood films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, Partner, Bodyguard, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Dabangg film franchise, and Hum Aapke Hai Koun.
ALSO READ: Avatar 2: Why do fans say its not a globally hit film
Besides, Salman Khan has also proved his versatility by tickling the funny bones of audiences with his nuanced performances in comedy films like Ready, Kick, Andaz Apna Apna, Karan Arjun, Judwaa, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Biwi No 1, Maine Pyar Kyu Kiya, Tere Naam, No Entry, Salaam-E-Ishq, and many other films. Making his birthday more special, we look at the actor's net worth in 2022.
Image: Getty Images
Salman Khan's net-worth:
1. Though his fee may not be Rs 1000 crores, his net worth for 2022 is more than that. If die-hard Salman Khan fans are wondering how much. According to various online reports, Salman's net worth is likely, expected to be around Rs 2900 crores. This humongous amount makes him one of the richest global superstars in B-town.
Image: Getty Images
2. Salman is among the top-paid actors in India today. His remuneration is Rs 100 crore plus (including share profits from total revenue). He became the first actor to get Rs 130 crore as acting fees in 2017 with Tiger Zinda Hai. A report from an entertainment publication says that the actor had got 60 to 70% of the total profits from his films.
Reportedly, Salman Khan charges Rs. 4 crores to Rs. 10 crore per ad. On the work front, Salman Khan has Tiger 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan.
ALSO READ: Year-end 2022: Three Television actresses who died by suicide this year