Salman Khan Birthday 2022: A glance at the net-worth of the globally prominent superstar

Best known for finesse and perfection in his acting in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Race 3, it is the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan's birthday today. As the star turns 56, we look at his net worth so far in his illustrious career.

Image: Getty Images

It is an exciting time ahead for the globally loved Bollywood star. All set to surprise the audiences and fans with the most-anticipated actioner-thriller, Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, it is the iconic bollywood superstar Salman Khan's birthday. As the star turns 56, it is undoubtedly true that the star is a singer, producer, actor, and a successful host on Indian television for the past decade with the popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16.

Salman Khan has given brilliant performances in bollywood films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, Partner, Bodyguard, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Dabangg film franchise, and Hum Aapke Hai Koun.

Besides, Salman Khan has also proved his versatility by tickling the funny bones of audiences with his nuanced performances in comedy films like Ready, Kick, Andaz Apna Apna, Karan Arjun, Judwaa, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Biwi No 1, Maine Pyar Kyu Kiya, Tere Naam, No Entry, Salaam-E-Ishq, and many other films. Making his birthday more special, we look at the actor's net worth in 2022.