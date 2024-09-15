Did Alia Bhatt change her name after marrying Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married in April 2022. The couple has a daughter named Raha. In the first trailer of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, the actress revealed that she has added a Kapoor to her name.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married almost two years ago. However, this is likely the first time Alia has stated that she changed her name following her wedding. In the first teaser for Season 2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Alia announced adding a Kapoor to her name. According to the video published on Saturday, Alia will appear in one of the premiere episodes alongside the Jigra squad. The episode will feature Alia with Vedang Raina and Karan Johar.

The teaser revealed that Alia will encounter Gutthi, Sunil Grover's character who had a romantic storyline with Ranbir on Kapil's show.

In the teaser, Alia revealed that she is now 'Alia Bhatt Kapoor'. Watch the promotion below:

Alia and Ranbir married in April 2022. Later in the year, the couple gave birth to their daughter. They called her Raha, and they have been seen together countless times.

Meanwhile, Alia will be in charge of Jigra's workload. The film puts Alia and Vedang together for the first time. They pretend to be siblings. Alia is not only acting in the film, but also co-producing it. There are allegations that the film is a remake of Gumrah.

A source told Bollywood Hungama that Jigra adapts the 1993 film Gumrah. It starred Sanjay Dutt, Sridevi, and Rahul Roy and told the story of a man who went to extreme measures to free his fiancée, who was imprisoned in a faraway nation. Jigra creators decided to rebuild Gumrah, but with few changes. Two of the most significant alterations to the original narrative are that the female now saves the boy. Also, they are siblings rather than lovers."

However, the production studio stated that the picture is not an adaption.

Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, Alia Bhatt, and Shaheen Bhatt, is set to premiere on October 11. Alia Bhatt will next appear in the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, Alpha, co-starring with Sharvari and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Love And War, with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

