    Workplace pressure turns into celebration: Viral reel captures employees' joy when boss goes on leave (WATCH)

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 1:49 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

    In today's fast-paced work environment, the private sector is increasingly driven by targets and benchmarks, with employees across various professions facing constant pressure. From insurance agents with monthly policy sales goals to college professors with admission targets, job performance is now heavily scrutinized. This relentless pressure often makes any break from routine a significant relief for staff.

    A recent Facebook reel has captured the essence of this relief in a humorous and relatable way. The video, which has gained significant traction on social media, depicts a group of employees celebrating with enthusiasm as their boss is on leave. Shared on the Facebook account CRSPL, the reel has already racked up over 5,290 views and nearly 2,000 likes.

    Watch the Video - 
     

    The reel features a lively gathering of employees around a table, reveling in the absence of their boss. In the backdrop, a song from the movie Hello Brother, starring Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji, plays. The track, known for its catchy tune, sets the scene as one young man, draped in a scarf, humorously mimics a traditional style. A female colleague lip-syncs to the lyrics: "Slowly, slowly, I'm going crazy... Your scarf has stolen my heart... Your bindi has stolen my heart." The employees join in with their own comedic reactions, making the video both entertaining and relatable.

    The caption accompanying the reel, "When the boss is on leave…" adds a layer of context to the playful scene. The comment section is abuzz with reactions from viewers. One person humorously inquired, "Brother, are there any vacancies in your office?" while another jested, "Even though the boss is on leave, all the CCTV cameras are on."

    A third commenter wittily remarked, "Your targets are all about to increase."

