    Asteroid 2024 PT5: Earth to have temporary second moon; read details

    Earth is about to get a temporary second moon! Asteroid 2024 PT5 will orbit our planet for two months, from September to November 2024. This rare celestial event offers a unique opportunity for scientists to study near-Earth objects. Learn more about this fascinating phenomenon and its implications for space exploration.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 1:41 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

    After the formation of the solar system, many fragments remained in the universe, orbiting planets like satellites. Our moon is one such example. Every planet in our solar system has satellites. Earth has the Moon, Venus has two, Jupiter has 79, Saturn has 62, Uranus has 27, and so on. Some became natural satellites due to the gravitational pull of these planets, while others became temporary satellites by entering the planet's orbit due to changes in the universe. Now, Earth is also going to have a temporary satellite in the form of an asteroid fragment.

    Earth is about to have a small, temporary moon for two months. This moon will orbit Earth temporarily. This is a very rare celestial wonder. In this event, an asteroid will orbit Earth from September 29 to November 25 due to Earth's gravitational pull. Its name is 2024 PT5. 2024 PT5 will become a temporary moon for almost two months. This asteroid, with a diameter of 33 feet, has entered this orbit due to Earth's gravitational pull. However, after some time, it will go back into the universe. It was first detected on August 7, 2024, by ATLAS, an organization belonging to the American space agency NASA. It observes and studies asteroids in the universe. Its job is to monitor asteroids and issue warnings when they come close to Earth.

    33 feet asteroid 2024 PT5 According to a report by the American Astronomical Society, this asteroid is not large. Its diameter is 10 meters (33 feet). Although it will spend 53 days close to Earth, 2024 PT5 will not completely revolve around Earth. It will form a horseshoe-shaped loop before escaping Earth's gravitational pull. According to the RNAAS report, Earth has a nature of attracting asteroids. These asteroids sometimes revolve around our planet once or more. They can complete a full revolution before separating from Earth's elliptical path.

    In 2006, an asteroid came close to Earth due to Earth's gravitational pull. It orbited Earth from July 2006 to July 2007. 2024 PT5, which is currently approaching Earth, is also following the path of 2022 NX1. Scientists believe that it will come close to Earth again in 2051 and revolve halfway around it. NASA has announced that there is no threat to the people on Earth from 2024 PT5, that this is a natural phenomenon in the universe, and that there is no need for people to worry.

    Planet X

    Such mini-moons are very rare. This event is a good opportunity for scientists to study asteroids that come close to Earth. However, this mini-moon is very small. Scientists say that it will not be visible to our naked eye due to the low light.

