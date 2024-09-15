Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jigra: Alia Bhatt unveils teaser of 'Chal Kudiye' with Diljit Dosanjh, fans call it 'Chartbuster'

    The 31-year-old actress posted the teaser on her Instagram. In the video, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen dressed in white while Alia is dressed in black. Diljit is singing the lines, "Chal Kudiye, uth kudiye".

    Jigra: Alia Bhatt unveils teaser of 'Chal Kudiye' with Diljit Dosanjh, fans call it 'Chartbuster' RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 1:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt has surprised all her fans with her electrifying performance in the teaser of 'Jigra'. The movie has created tons of buzz and hype around it on social media and the fans cannot wait to see Alia in a new powerful avatar. Well, Alia recently dropped another surprise for her fans in the form of a magical collaboration with musician Diljit Dosanjh. She shared the teaser of the song 'Chal Kudiye' and the fans are already calling it a 'chartbuster' and a 'superhit' song. 

    The 31-year-old actress posted the teaser on her Instagram. In the video, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen dressed in white while Alia is dressed in black. Diljit is singing the lines, "Chal Kudiye, uth kudiye". The teaser is getting tons of love and praise from the fans and is already deemed a superhit online.

     

     

    The post already has over 190K likes and hundreds of comments from several fans lauding the duo for the upbeat song. One user wrote, "I can clearly see my self obsessing over this song!"

    Another user wrote, "No doubt this is going to be my fav track once again a chartbuster loading Can't wait for it"

    A fan commented, "Biggest popstar Diljit x Biggest actress of this generation Alia."

    Another fan wrote, "Aloo and Diljit perfect pair this will be a good song and video no doubt.. because this song has Alo and Diljit.."

    Alia Bhatt recently uploaded a picture of Diljit Dosanjh seated on a chair with the caption, "sings about kudi." Alia is sitting in the next chair, which reads, "The said 'kudi'." Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt initially paired on the song 'Ik Kudi' from the movie Udta Punjab. The song was a smash, and the fans loved it.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deepika Padukone changes her bio on Instagram saying 'Feed Burp Sleeo Repeat' RBA

    Deepika Padukone changes her bio on Instagram, saying ‘Feed Burp Sleep Repeat’

    National Engineers Day: Kartik Aaryan's mom spills the tea, "8-10 saal mein thok peet ke engineering karwai"

    National Engineers Day: Kartik Aaryan's mom spills the tea, "8-10 saal mein thok peet ke engineering karwai"

    Did Alia Bhatt change her name after marrying Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know (WATCH) RBA

    Did Alia Bhatt change her name after marrying Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know (WATCH)

    Are Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck back together? Fans get excited to see Bennifer kissing and holding hands; watch video RBA

    Are Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck back together? Fans get excited to see Bennifer kissing, holding hands; video

    SIIMA Winners List 2024 for Telugu and Kannada films: Rakshit Shetty, Nani, Mrunal Thakur win big; Check full list RBA

    SIIMA Winners List 2024 for Telugu and Kannada films: Rakshit Shetty, Nani, Mrunal Thakur win big; Check full

    Recent Stories

    Deepika Padukone changes her bio on Instagram saying 'Feed Burp Sleeo Repeat' RBA

    Deepika Padukone changes her bio on Instagram, saying ‘Feed Burp Sleep Repeat’

    Moo Deng's viral fame leads to harassment: Zoo calls for respect for baby hippo AJR

    Moo Deng's viral fame leads to harassment: Zoo calls for respect for baby hippo

    'You think I clean toilets?': Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reveals why she keeps rejecting Bigg Boss offers RTM

    ‘You think I clean toilets?’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja reveals why she keeps rejecting Bigg Boss offers

    'I'll resign after 2 days... won't sit on CM's chair': Arvind Kejriwal in 1st big address since bail

    'I'll resign after 2 days...won't sit on CM's chair': Arvind Kejriwal's big address since release from Tihar

    Petrol Vs Diesel: Which fuel is right for you? Know differences, cost and environmental impact RBA

    Petrol Vs Diesel: Which fuel is right for you? Know differences, cost and environmental impact

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon