Jigra: Alia Bhatt unveils teaser of 'Chal Kudiye' with Diljit Dosanjh, fans call it 'Chartbuster'

Alia Bhatt has surprised all her fans with her electrifying performance in the teaser of 'Jigra'. The movie has created tons of buzz and hype around it on social media and the fans cannot wait to see Alia in a new powerful avatar. Well, Alia recently dropped another surprise for her fans in the form of a magical collaboration with musician Diljit Dosanjh. She shared the teaser of the song 'Chal Kudiye' and the fans are already calling it a 'chartbuster' and a 'superhit' song.

The 31-year-old actress posted the teaser on her Instagram. In the video, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen dressed in white while Alia is dressed in black. Diljit is singing the lines, "Chal Kudiye, uth kudiye". The teaser is getting tons of love and praise from the fans and is already deemed a superhit online.

The post already has over 190K likes and hundreds of comments from several fans lauding the duo for the upbeat song. One user wrote, "I can clearly see my self obsessing over this song!"

Another user wrote, "No doubt this is going to be my fav track once again a chartbuster loading Can't wait for it"

A fan commented, "Biggest popstar Diljit x Biggest actress of this generation Alia."

Another fan wrote, "Aloo and Diljit perfect pair this will be a good song and video no doubt.. because this song has Alo and Diljit.."

Alia Bhatt recently uploaded a picture of Diljit Dosanjh seated on a chair with the caption, "sings about kudi." Alia is sitting in the next chair, which reads, "The said 'kudi'." Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt initially paired on the song 'Ik Kudi' from the movie Udta Punjab. The song was a smash, and the fans loved it.

