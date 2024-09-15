Apophis Asteroid threat: Will it hit earth? Is the world coming to an ending? Here's what we know

Is the world going to end? This question is trending online as a massive asteroid, Apophis, hurtles towards Earth. What is Apophis, and why is it considered a significant threat? This article delves into the details of this celestial object and its potential impact on Earth.

threat looming towards earth - apophis : There is a news all over the world that is causing a lot of fear. That is Apophis. With this, the news that this earth is going to end is creating a stir on the net. What exactly is this Apophis? Why is it so dangerous? Let's know the details now.

Apophis is a huge meteorite. This huge meteorite is rushing towards the earth from the sky. There is a high risk of it hitting the earth. This threat is being monitored by international astronomical research organizations as well as Indian ISRO. However, the main thing now, the important question is, how to protect the earth from this meteorite? How to avoid this danger coming to hit the earth? How far is it from the earth? When will it hit the earth? Will this become a threat to all mankind? Many people are asking questions.

asteroids 2

This meteorite is a large mysterious thing in space close to Earth. It has the power to destroy a planet. The meteorite still remains a space mystery. Scientists all over the world are doing research on it. Now such a meteorite is moving fast towards the earth. What is the speed of the meteorite? When will the meteorite hit the earth? How much damage can a meteorite do to the earth? These are all very big questions. Research is being done on this. However, the news that the meteor shower is approaching has created a stir all over the world. These meteorites, which have frightened mankind for centuries, have once again alerted the entire world.

According to media reports, a huge meteorite is approaching the earth. Its name is Apophis. ISRO is monitoring this meteorite. There is a possibility that it will come very close to the earth. This asteroid is named after the Egyptian god of destruction. According to information, this meteorite may come close to or hit the earth on April 13, 2029. However, the researchers have not yet revealed the exact details about the danger. But there may or may not be danger to the earth. What exactly will happen in these two things will be known in the next few days. However, ISRO has already stated that there is a danger to mankind from a large asteroid.

ISRO is alert to such danger. NETRA, which stands for Network for Space Object Tracking - Analysis, is monitoring Apophis very closely. Help can also be sought from other countries to face any future threat. However, researchers say that the meteorite is currently approaching the closest point to Earth. However, the Apophis meteorite was first discovered in 2004. It will come closest to Earth in 2029. After that, it is estimated that it will come close to Earth for the second time in 2036. In this background, the researchers started working to find answers to many questions about its impact on the earth. Amidst reports that it will come close to Earth in 2029, many researchers are arguing that it will hit Earth, while others are arguing that there is no such possibility. But there are no specific arguments regarding this movement going on in space. In such a situation, the next few days can give a definite answer about the movement of this huge meteorite.

