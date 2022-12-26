Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avatar 2: Why do fans say its not a globally hit film

    While official budgetary figures have not gotten revealed to the exact penny, we can still deduce from whatever we have heard that Avatar: The Way of Water is almost certainly the single most expensive feature film production of all time. Despite collecting $850 million in ten days, netizens claim that the film is not a global hit.

    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 5:58 PM IST

    While 2022 has been an exciting year for Hollywood films like Thor: Love & Thunder, Top Gun Maverick, and so on, it is also the year when James Cameron directed Avatar: The Way Of Water, the sequel to 2009 hit Avatar, arrived with a bang after being in the making for more than a decade. Then the announcement of the Avatar sequel made the film connoisseurs and ardent fans really curious and excited. The fact that the film took more than a decade in the making only solidifies the facts and proves that Avatar: The Way Of Water is a captivating cinematic experience at its finest.

    Avatar 2 has now sailed past $850 million in only ten days. We believe that film can easily cross the billion-dollar benchmark long before the end of the week. Even then, the belief that the epic sci-fi spectacular pandora saga is brilliant to deceive has yet to go away completely.

    There was a really long wait from fans and audiences who wanted to watch the sequel to the 2009 hit, Avatar. This wait has finally ended now. The most awaited and eagerly anticipated magnum opus, fantasy adventure film, James Cameron directed Avatar: The Way Of Water hit the theatre screens on December 16, 2022. After teasing netizens and fans with stills, teasers, and a trailer, the movie has been released globally by the makers. Obviously, the excitement level is at an all-time high.

    The return to Pandora world in Avatar 2 by James Cameron touted as the first $400 million film in history. The costs have not got unveiled officially so far. Fans have taken to their social media handles and pointed out how the film is not a box-office hit even after garnering $850 million globally. Many have also said that the movie is neither a hit nor a flop."How avatar 2's break even is $2B ?? Don't need to make for all four sequels combined budget. Yes it's not a box office bomb or hit at $1B. For hit status it should make atleast $2B but not to get rid of from bomb verdict. #AvatarTheWayOfWater," said a fan. "Dude ofc it wil considering the marketing and avatar 1s box office but it's stil a bomb as of now they need 2b lmao," a fan said. "So many people think avatar 2 is doing great I mean for normal movie standards it is but it's actually a flop right now cause it needs to make 2 billion to turn a profit which was said by James Cameron himself," a fan added. "It's weird how everyone is against Avatar for some reason. Marvel movies always decline around 60 % after the first week and no one ever mentions it. Avatar 2 has a 50 % decline and the film is considered a flop," added a fan.

