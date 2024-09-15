Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Engineers Day: Kartik Aaryan's mom spills the tea, "8-10 saal mein thok peet ke engineering karwai"

    His mom also shared that she was initially upset when Kartik got his first role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

    National Engineers Day: Kartik Aaryan's mom spills the tea, "8-10 saal mein thok peet ke engineering karwai"
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 12:08 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

    Kartik Aaryan has emerged as one of the most talented and commercially bankable actors in the past few years. After serving hits including Luka Chuppi, Chandu Champion, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the 33-year-old is back with another much-awaited film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik has worked hard to become a star in Bollywood, and his struggle has been inspiring several new talents in the industry, however, his mother Mala Tiwari, recently made some hilarious revelations and shared secrets about her actor-son. 

    It's an interesting tale to tell on National Engineers Day especially considering how Kartik's mother wanted her to become an engineer but life had different plans for him. 

    During a conversation at The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kartik's mother revealed that he used to attend coaching classes during his board exam days in school. She has requested that the teacher notify her if Kartik is absent from the classes. One time Kartik left for his coaching classes but never arrived. The next day teacher told his mother, and she followed him the next day, to find him playing video games at a game parlor. Unable to control her anger, she recalled, “Itna gussa aaya ki kya uthaa ke maar dun, phir maine sandal pehna tha, wahi utara.”

    His mom also shared that she was initially upset when Kartik got his first role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. She said, “Main chahti thi doctor ya engineer bane. 8–10 saal mein thok peet ke engineering karwai ki degree to le le.” She even revealed, “Main apna poora kaam chhod ke Mumbai mein rehti thi aur isko padhaati thi, ki padhaai poori kar le.”

    She added that once when he went for an exam at DY Patil College in their third-hand car, she explained all the important topics before the exam. When he came back after three hours, and she asked him how the paper went, he replied, “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 ki script likh ke aaya hun!”

    Apart from this, Kartik is set to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which will be released on Diwali, followed by Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Anurag Basu's musical love story.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Alia Bhatt change her name after marrying Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know (WATCH) RBA

    Did Alia Bhatt change her name after marrying Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know (WATCH)

    Are Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck back together? Fans get excited to see Bennifer kissing and holding hands; watch video RBA

    Are Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck back together? Fans get excited to see Bennifer kissing, holding hands; video

    SIIMA Winners List 2024 for Telugu and Kannada films: Rakshit Shetty, Nani, Mrunal Thakur win big; Check full list RBA

    SIIMA Winners List 2024 for Telugu and Kannada films: Rakshit Shetty, Nani, Mrunal Thakur win big; Check full

    Aishwarya Rai SPOTTED without wedding ring anymore? Actress refuels divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan RBA

    Aishwarya Rai SPOTTED without wedding ring anymore? Actress refuels divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan

    Diljit Dosanjh earned Rs 234 crore revenue from his US concert, tickets were sold for Rs 54 lakh RKK

    Diljit Dosanjh earned Rs 234 crore revenue from his US concert, tickets were sold for Rs 54 lakh

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi flags off 6 new Vande Bharat trains in Jharkhand: Check routes here AJR

    PM Modi flags off 6 new Vande Bharat trains in Jharkhand: Check routes here

    Did Alia Bhatt change her name after marrying Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know (WATCH) RBA

    Did Alia Bhatt change her name after marrying Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know (WATCH)

    Kerala: 2 SPs, DYSP under radar for allegedly leaking CB report on probe into Sandeepananda ashram arson case anr

    Kerala: 2 SPs, DYSP under radar for allegedly leaking CB report on probe into Sandeepananda ashram arson case

    Sachin Tendulkar to Ricky Ponting - Top 5 players with most runs in test cricket history RBA

    Sachin Tendulkar to Ricky Ponting - Top 5 players with most runs in test cricket history

    Love Idli? Know health benefits of eating Idli for breakfast RBA

    Love Idli? Know health benefits of eating Idli for breakfast

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon