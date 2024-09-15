National Engineers Day: Kartik Aaryan's mom spills the tea, "8-10 saal mein thok peet ke engineering karwai"

His mom also shared that she was initially upset when Kartik got his first role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Kartik Aaryan has emerged as one of the most talented and commercially bankable actors in the past few years. After serving hits including Luka Chuppi, Chandu Champion, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the 33-year-old is back with another much-awaited film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik has worked hard to become a star in Bollywood, and his struggle has been inspiring several new talents in the industry, however, his mother Mala Tiwari, recently made some hilarious revelations and shared secrets about her actor-son.

It's an interesting tale to tell on National Engineers Day especially considering how Kartik's mother wanted her to become an engineer but life had different plans for him.

During a conversation at The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kartik's mother revealed that he used to attend coaching classes during his board exam days in school. She has requested that the teacher notify her if Kartik is absent from the classes. One time Kartik left for his coaching classes but never arrived. The next day teacher told his mother, and she followed him the next day, to find him playing video games at a game parlor. Unable to control her anger, she recalled, “Itna gussa aaya ki kya uthaa ke maar dun, phir maine sandal pehna tha, wahi utara.”

His mom also shared that she was initially upset when Kartik got his first role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. She said, “Main chahti thi doctor ya engineer bane. 8–10 saal mein thok peet ke engineering karwai ki degree to le le.” She even revealed, “Main apna poora kaam chhod ke Mumbai mein rehti thi aur isko padhaati thi, ki padhaai poori kar le.”

She added that once when he went for an exam at DY Patil College in their third-hand car, she explained all the important topics before the exam. When he came back after three hours, and she asked him how the paper went, he replied, “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 ki script likh ke aaya hun!”

Apart from this, Kartik is set to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which will be released on Diwali, followed by Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Anurag Basu's musical love story.

