Rajasthan SHOCKER! 12-year-old Dalit boy stripped naked, forced to dance, thrashed with shoes in Kota (WATCH)

In a shocking turn of events, a 12-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly stripped naked, thrashed with shoes and forced to dance and filmed by six men in Rajasthan's Kota. The boy, had gone to attend the Ganesh festival, where he was accused of stealing wires. A video of the disturbing incident has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage as users called out the atrocities against Dalit community.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the matter came to light after police came across the viral video and located the victim. They encouraged the boy's family to file a complaint. The victim's father reported that his son attended a comedy event on Friday night at a fair in GAD Circle. According to the complaint, between 1 am and 4 am, the boy was accused of wire theft, assaulted, and forced to dance. The accused also recorded the act.

A purported video showing the boy dancing to a song with four to five men sitting around surfaced online. In the video, the men were compelling the boy to dance with a smile. The video that has gone viral, sparked outrage as users called out the atrocities against Dalit community.

Based on the complaint, police filed an FIR and arrested six individuals identified as Kshitij Gurjar, Yatati Upadhyay, Ashish Upadhyay, Gaurav Saini, Sandeep Singh, Amar Singh in connection with the case.

