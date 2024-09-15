Onam 2024: Mammootty to Mohanlal and more Malayalam celebs extend greetings to fans

As Kerala celebrates Onam 2024, popular Malayalam film stars like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Dileep and others took to social media to extend heartfelt wishes to their fans.

As Kerala celebrates the vibrant festival of Onam in 2024, several Malayalam film industry icons, including Mammootty and Mohanlal, have taken to social media to send warm wishes to their fans. The actors, known for their massive fan following, shared heartfelt messages reflecting the spirit of togetherness, prosperity, and joy that Onam brings.

Mammootty, one of the stalwarts of Malayalam cinema, posted a picture of himself with a simple yet heartfelt Onam greeting.

Superstar Mohanlal extended his warm greetings on Onam to the people. The 64-year-old actor looks dapper in maroon kurta and mundu.

Check other actors who are celebrating this special day:



Onam is not just a celebration for these stars but a time to reconnect with their roots, and their messages reflected the cultural pride and the importance of the harvest festival in Malayali tradition. Fans across the globe, in turn, flooded the comments section with wishes for their favorite stars, making the occasion even more special.

