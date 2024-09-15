Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam 2024: Mammootty to Mohanlal and more Malayalam celebs extend greetings to fans

    As Kerala celebrates Onam 2024, popular Malayalam film stars like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Dileep and others took to social media to extend heartfelt wishes to their fans. 

    Onam 2024: Mammootty to Mohanlal and more Malayalam celebs extend greetings to fans anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 1:20 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

    As Kerala celebrates the vibrant festival of Onam in 2024, several Malayalam film industry icons, including Mammootty and Mohanlal, have taken to social media to send warm wishes to their fans. The actors, known for their massive fan following, shared heartfelt messages reflecting the spirit of togetherness, prosperity, and joy that Onam brings.

    Mammootty, one of the stalwarts of Malayalam cinema, posted a picture of himself with a simple yet heartfelt Onam greeting. 

    Superstar Mohanlal extended his warm greetings on Onam to the people. The 64-year-old actor looks dapper in maroon kurta and mundu.

    Check other actors who are celebrating this special day:
     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Dileep (@dileepactor)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Suressh Gopi (@sureshgopi)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anusree Nair (@anusree_luv)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Pearle Maaney (@pearlemaany)

    Onam is not just a celebration for these stars but a time to reconnect with their roots, and their messages reflected the cultural pride and the importance of the harvest festival in Malayali tradition. Fans across the globe, in turn, flooded the comments section with wishes for their favorite stars, making the occasion even more special.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jigra: Alia Bhatt unveils teaser of 'Chal Kudiye' with Diljit Dosanjh, fans call it 'Chartbuster' RTM

    Jigra: Alia Bhatt unveils teaser of 'Chal Kudiye' with Diljit Dosanjh, fans call it 'Chartbuster'

    Deepika Padukone changes her bio on Instagram saying 'Feed Burp Sleeo Repeat' RBA

    Deepika Padukone changes her bio on Instagram, saying ‘Feed Burp Sleep Repeat’

    National Engineers Day: Kartik Aaryan's mom spills the tea, "8-10 saal mein thok peet ke engineering karwai"

    National Engineers Day: Kartik Aaryan's mom spills the tea, "8-10 saal mein thok peet ke engineering karwai"

    Did Alia Bhatt change her name after marrying Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know (WATCH) RBA

    Did Alia Bhatt change her name after marrying Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know (WATCH)

    Are Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck back together? Fans get excited to see Bennifer kissing and holding hands; watch video RBA

    Are Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck back together? Fans get excited to see Bennifer kissing, holding hands; video

    Recent Stories

    BJP dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's resignation offer as 'PR stunt' amid corruption allegations AJR

    BJP dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's resignation offer as 'PR stunt' amid corruption allegations

    Jigra: Alia Bhatt unveils teaser of 'Chal Kudiye' with Diljit Dosanjh, fans call it 'Chartbuster' RTM

    Jigra: Alia Bhatt unveils teaser of 'Chal Kudiye' with Diljit Dosanjh, fans call it 'Chartbuster'

    Deepika Padukone changes her bio on Instagram saying 'Feed Burp Sleeo Repeat' RBA

    Deepika Padukone changes her bio on Instagram, saying ‘Feed Burp Sleep Repeat’

    Moo Deng's viral fame leads to harassment: Zoo calls for respect for baby hippo AJR

    Moo Deng's viral fame leads to harassment: Zoo calls for respect for baby hippo

    'You think I clean toilets?': Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reveals why she keeps rejecting Bigg Boss offers RTM

    ‘You think I clean toilets?’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja reveals why she keeps rejecting Bigg Boss offers

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon