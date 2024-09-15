Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone changes her bio on Instagram, saying ‘Feed Burp Sleep Repeat’

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were blessed with a baby girl on September 8, 2024. Since then, the couple has been raising a child. Now, Deepika's Instagram bio is ‘Feed Burp Sleep Repeat’.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 1:07 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8, 2024. Since then, the pair has been preoccupied with tiny munchkin. Fans are also eager to watch their beloved actress as a mommy. During this time, the actress revealed a glimpse into her new chapter in life. Deepika altered her Instagram bio to read 'Feed Burp Sleep Repeat'.

    The snapshot of the altered bio was uploaded on Reddit's thread and has now gone viral. Fans can't stop themselves from calling it charming. One of the admirers wrote, “Cute bless new mommy n bless lil angel.” Another wrote, “Aww cute. Mother is mothering now.” “Hahaha, that’s cute! Looking forward to the bio she would update after 2 years, as well,” read a comment.

    Deepika Padukone changed her Instagram Bio
    byu/Glad-Ad5911 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    The couple officially shared the announcement on social media and their heartfelt post read, “Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer.”  Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have not decided on a name for their newborn girl. Meanwhile, the ecstatic parents-to-be visited Mumbai's Shri Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings before giving birth. As word spreads, friends, family, and fans have poured in their best wishes and congratulations to Deepika and Ranveer as they embark on this exciting new chapter as parents. The Bollywood power couple is overjoyed, and their fans couldn't be happier for them!

    Deepika Padukone resorted to Instagram last week to end the speculation and hostility around her pregnancy. She published a stunning maternity shoot, which enthralled followers. Despite months of teasing and shaming, including accusations of a fake baby bulge and reports that it was shifting form, Deepika finally put a stop to the suspicions with a magnificent sequence of images. In the photographs, she poses with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, who tenderly cradles her baby belly.

    Deepika, who just became the joyful mother of a newborn girl, is unlikely to have a nanny for her little princess. According to a new Bollywood Life story, Deepika may adopt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's parenting style for her baby. She will not hire a babysitter and will instead be a hands-on mother.

    Not only that, Deepika and Ranveer may adopt Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's no-photo policy for their daughter. According to reports, they plan to keep their kid away from the public for the time being and unveil her to the world when the time comes. 

