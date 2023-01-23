Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Ajay Devgn's special message for Suniel Shetty for his daughter's wedding

    Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty are celebrating a very special day today since their daughter Athiya Shetty is marrying the love of her life, KL Rahul.

    Suniel Shetty and his family are celebrating a very special day today since his daughter Athiya Shetty is marrying the love of her life, KL Rahul. Athiya and Rahul had been dating for quite some time. The couple's wedding rumours have been circulating for some time, but they are actually being married today at Suniel's Khandala farmhouse. 

    We've been showing glimpses of their sangeet ceremony and other wedding festivities, which are taking place among close relatives and friends. Suniel's longtime industry pal Ajay Devgn turned to social media to wish the newlyweds and congratulate the Hera Pheri actor.

    Taking to Twitter Monday morning, Ajay wrote, "Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. Love. Ajay." He also shared a throwback picture of Athiya and KL Rahul together.

    On Sunday night, there was a lot of activity at Suniel Shetty's Khandala estate, where the wedding festivities had been going on for a few days. The sangeet night took place on Sunday, and a video taken from afar showed attendees dancing during the celebration.

    Suniel has disputed Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding preparations every time the paparazzi questioned him. On Sunday, he finally spoke with the photographers about it, assuring them that the bride and groom will pose for photographs following the ceremony on Monday. Suniel was seen welcoming photographers with a namaste after stepping out of his automobile in a video released by a paparazzo account. 

    The actor was dressed in a blue shirt, white slacks, and sunglasses. As the photographers praised him, he promised to collect the kids, Athiya and Rahul, as well as the entire family, for official photos. He said, "Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko. Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you (I will bring the kids tomorrow, Thank you for showing so much love)."

    Athiya and KL Rahul have been dating for a long time. She also joined him on some of his travels. Athiya made her acting debut in the 2015 film Hero and was most recently seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, in which she co-starred with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
     

