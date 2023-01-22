Suniel Shetty on Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: 'Kal bacchon ko leke aata hu' (VIDEO)

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul is all set to tie the knot on January 23. In this regard, actor Suniel Shetty spoke with the journalists outside his Khandala farmhouse ahead of the wedding day.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are getting married on January 23rd, taking their relationship to the next level. Suniel Shetty's beautiful estate in Khandala will host the wedding. Suniel made a vow to the photographers outside his farmhouse the day before the modest wedding.

The pre-wedding celebrations started on January 21, followed by the Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies on January 22. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul allegedly met in February 2019 through a common acquaintance and hit it off immediately. Suniel finally met with the paparazzi who had gathered outside his home just a day before the wedding.

Shetty looked dapper in a blue shirt with white pants and sunglasses as he made a promise to the media and paparazzi. On receiving congratulations from the paparazzi, the actor thanked them and said, “You guys have been amazing and the way you all are showering us with love, it is extremely beautiful.”

Following this, he said, “Kal leke aata hu baacho ko. (Will bring the kids tomorrow). Thank you for showering us with so much love. Tomorrow, I, Mana, Rahul, and Athiya, all of us will come together for you'll. You guys sit back and relax.” The actor assured paps that the family will come together and pose after the wedding.

We have obtained unique information on the couple's guest list. According to a source, "The wedding of Athiya and KL Rahul would be low-key. Except for the couple's close friends and family members, no one from the film business is invited. Their wedding will most likely take place in Suniel Shetty's villa in Khandala, which is now being renovated."

The wedding guest list is finalised, and both families are overjoyed. Preparations have already begun. However, Athiya and KL Rahul's families have remained silent about the situation.